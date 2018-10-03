Who is Sophia Hutchins? Details on Caitlyn Jenner's rumored girlfriend

Who is Sophia Hutchins? The young blonde bombshell and Caitlyn Jenner have been dating for quite a while. Even though they are photographed together constantly, Jenner has been tight-lipped on their relationship. The couple went on a romantic vacation to Mexico last year and there has been chatter that the two are completely in love. But is the chatter true?

Who is Sophia Hutchins?

Although Caitlyn Jenner has repeatedly said she is "just friends" with 21-year-old transgender model Sophia Hutchins, there are rumors floating around that the two are set to tie the knot. If the speculation is true this would be Caitlyn's fourth marriage, but her first after transitioning in 2015. However, both Jenner and Hutchins have never confirmed that they are dating, just that they are close friends.

Sophia who is Caitlyn's daughter Kendall's age recently transitioned a few years ago while attending Pepperdine University. Sophia, formerly known as Scott came out in her school newspaper as transgender and says that Caitlyn inspired her to do it. "I’ve always had the question of, ‘Do I want to transition from male to female?’ I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there."

It's not clear how Hutchins and Jenner met but they seem to spend a lot of time together. Hutchins posts a lot of Instagram photos at Jenner's house, leading many to believe that they live together.

Sources close to the couple say that Caitlyn's falling out with her family, the Kardashians after bashing Kris Jenner in her autobiography The Secrets Of My Life has hit her hard and brought her closer to Sophia. A source close to the star has told Heat magazine: "Cait really sees herself spending the rest of her life with Sophia. She lost her support system when she fell out with her family and these days, it feels like Sophia's the only person she can count on."

The source continued: "Cait is a complete outcast at the moment. She has also lost friends in the LGBT community because of her political views [backing Donald Trump]. She was really hoping to reconnect with the Kardashians, especially with Khloe and Kim having had babies, but sadly she hasn't met them, and she hasn't even got to spend much time with her new granddaughter Stormi [Kylie Jenner's baby]. She just wants some companionship and really felt all alone before she met Sophia."

Sophia had not commented on their relationship until recently. TMZ obtained a clip of Sophia doing an interview with Jim Breslo for his podcast, 'Hidden Truth,' and she tells him she wouldn't call her relationship with Caitlyn romantic.