Central Park is NYC’s most Instagrammed spot - Metro US

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts revealed their 2020 InterContinental Icons study, which shows how much social media impacts traveling. The study also goes into a few iconic cities to see what topped the list of tourist experiences and social media moments.

The study showed that in 2020, 39 percent of global luxury travelers will focus more on social media while traveling within the next year. Additionally, 55 percent of global luxury travelers believe that capturing content for social media while traveling helps increase their ability to have a meaningful experience in each city.

The cities the survey investigated were New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Mexico City, Sydney and Shanghai. The most Instagrammable sites in cities around the world included: Central Park, Buckingham Palace, the Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower and more.

The study shared that Central Park is not only one of the most Instagrammable sites in the world, it also tops the list for New York City’s most Instagrammable spot, and 20 percent all of #NYC photos analyzed were taken in Central Park. Time Square holds the second spot for the most Instagrammable spot at 13 percent. Following Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge came in at 12 percent, the Statue of Liberty at 10 percent and Rockefeller Center/Top of the Rock held 8 percent.

The analysis also asked survey-takers to choose the sights, sounds, touches, tastes and scents that they felt best represented each city. When it came to New York City, the number one things folks thought about were, the “fresh bagels from a West Village bagel shop,” and the “smell of roasting chestnuts from a vendor cart on Broadway.” In a tie, these sensory experiences topped the list at 62 percent.

Some other sights, sounds, touches, tastes and scents associated with New York City included: “Warm, folded slice of crunchy New York-style pizza,” “New York Style Cheesecake from a famous Brooklyn restaurant,” “Summer rays while sunbathing in Central Park on a Sunday,” and rounding out the top five, “Salt air hitting your face while riding the Hudson River Ferry.”

The survey also revealed that New York City’s most overexposed site is Times Square, according to 75 percent of respondents.