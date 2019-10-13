China's nine-month exports to U.S. down 10.7% in dollar terms - Metro US

Quantcast
China’s nine-month exports to U.S. down 10.7% in dollar terms

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers and cars for export are seen at the Dachan Bay Terminals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favorable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.

