Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 20, 2019 - Metro US

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 20, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Donahue or Aikman
5 McEntire's namesakes
10 Farm machine
14 "All roads lead to __"
15 Steer clear of
16 Buddhist monk
17 Hotels
18 Harasses
20 Greek letter
21 Airflow outlet
22 Stadium
23 Arthritis symptoms
25 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit
26 Woodwind player
28 __ in; inhabits
31 The "U" in UHF
32 Ethical; righteous
34 Part of TGIF
36 Seeks damages
37 "__, Jose!"
38 __ on; trample
39 Morning hour
40 Measly
41 Irrigate
42 Overexert
44 Like jacket weather
45 Hirt & Unser
46 Wedding party member
47 Chennai's nation
50 Pack in tightly
51 One of JFK's brothers
54 Indirect
57 Theater box
58 ACL tear site
59 Tranquillity
60 Having pains
61 Auctioneer's cry
62 Spud
63 Snow sport gear



DOWN 
1 Spill
2 Reagan & Howard
3 All-powerful
4 Simple reply
5 Feel remorse
6 Makes smooth
7 Homer's boy
8 TV spots
9 Glimpse
10 Not singular
11 Tardy
12 Foreboding sign
13 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…"
19 Desert transport
21 Credit card
24 Exposes
25 "__ in a Manger"
26 Evict
27 Bessie Smith's music
28 Word of disgust
29 U.S. state capital
30 Horseshoe material
32 __ and groan; complain
33 Possess
35 Lively
37 TV crime drama series
38 Uttered
40 Dinner course
41 Idle fancy
43 __ cats and dogs; poured
44 Moon dimple
46 Lee or Willis
47 Ticks off
48 Taboo subject
49 Sword fight
50 Paint layer
52 E trailer
53 Singer Alicia
55 Relevant
56 Arthur of TV
57 __ Cruces, NM

 

 

Wander Words answers: August 20, 2019

Category: At the Beach Answer: SUNGLASSES (Sunglasses) Path: (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1)

