Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 20, 2019 - Metro US

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 20, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Donahue or Aikman 5 McEntire's namesakes 10 Farm machine 14 "All roads lead to __" 15 Steer clear of 16 Buddhist monk 17 Hotels 18 Harasses 20 Greek letter 21 Airflow outlet 22 Stadium 23 Arthritis symptoms 25 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit 26 Woodwind player 28 __ in; inhabits 31 The "U" in UHF 32 Ethical; righteous 34 Part of TGIF 36 Seeks damages 37 "__, Jose!" 38 __ on; trample 39 Morning hour 40 Measly 41 Irrigate 42 Overexert 44 Like jacket weather 45 Hirt & Unser 46 Wedding party member 47 Chennai's nation 50 Pack in tightly 51 One of JFK's brothers 54 Indirect 57 Theater box 58 ACL tear site 59 Tranquillity 60 Having pains 61 Auctioneer's cry 62 Spud 63 Snow sport gear

DOWN 1 Spill 2 Reagan & Howard 3 All-powerful 4 Simple reply 5 Feel remorse 6 Makes smooth 7 Homer's boy 8 TV spots 9 Glimpse 10 Not singular 11 Tardy 12 Foreboding sign 13 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…" 19 Desert transport 21 Credit card 24 Exposes 25 "__ in a Manger" 26 Evict 27 Bessie Smith's music 28 Word of disgust 29 U.S. state capital 30 Horseshoe material 32 __ and groan; complain 33 Possess 35 Lively 37 TV crime drama series 38 Uttered 40 Dinner course 41 Idle fancy 43 __ cats and dogs; poured 44 Moon dimple 46 Lee or Willis 47 Ticks off 48 Taboo subject 49 Sword fight 50 Paint layer 52 E trailer 53 Singer Alicia 55 Relevant 56 Arthur of TV 57 __ Cruces, NM

Wander Words answers: August 20, 2019

Category: At the Beach Answer: SUNGLASSES (Sunglasses) Path: (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1)