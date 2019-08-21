Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 22, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 22, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Living in the __ of luxury
4 Cross
9 __ A Sketch
13 Helvetica or Geneva
14 __ Peace Prize
15 Alone
16 Pitcher's goals
17 Disastrous
19 As clear __ bell
20 Tiny skin openings
21 Car parker at a restaurant
22 Lab weights
24 Weather forecast
25 Stir up
27 Actor Whitaker
30 Some Scandinavians
31 Tangy
33 Casual farewells
35 Very eager
36 Kitchen utensil
37 Tree coating
38 "Amen!"
39 Say hello to
40 Stocking stuffer
41 Stowed away
43 Knight of song
44 Bekins truck
45 Beverage holder
46 Twelve
49 Natural disaster
51 Light bulb inventor's initials
54 Conquers; defeats
56 Not at all harsh
57 "Let's Make a __"
58 Is a breadwinner
59 Woes
60 "__ the Lonely"; Roy Orbison song
61 Full of soap lather
62 Cunning



DOWN 
1 Rawls & Dobbs
2 Foe; adversary
3 WWII craft
4 Money earned
5 Lion's cries
6 Dexterous
7 Receptions
8 Dutch __ disease; tree destroyer
9 Real __; Century 21's business
10 Wrench or hammer
11 Detective's tip
12 Emcee
13 Actor Barrett
18 Bar soap brand
20 Mountain road
23 Felt remorse for
24 Leave at a pawnshop
25 Forever and
26 Talks wildly
27 Clenched hand
28 At a __; not moving
29 Late for school
31 Unburden
32 Boston cream __
34 "The __ the limit!"
36 Songbird
37 Pasture cries
39 Money for college
40 __ in; wearing
42 Excessively
43 Shiny snapshot
45 Long dresses
46 Airhead
47 Microwave, e.g.
48 Passion
49 German wife
50 "The __ of the Rings"; Tolkien novel
52 Friendly nation
53 Ames & Asner
55 "__ Just Not That Into You"; Ben Affleck film
56 Prefix for place or print

 

 

Wander Words answers: August 22, 2019

Category: Film Answer: BACKTOTHEFUTURE (Back to the Future) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4)

Wander Words answers: Category: Film Answer: BACKTOTHEFUTURE (Back to the Future) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
