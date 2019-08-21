Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 22, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 22, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Living in the __ of luxury 4 Cross 9 __ A Sketch 13 Helvetica or Geneva 14 __ Peace Prize 15 Alone 16 Pitcher's goals 17 Disastrous 19 As clear __ bell 20 Tiny skin openings 21 Car parker at a restaurant 22 Lab weights 24 Weather forecast 25 Stir up 27 Actor Whitaker 30 Some Scandinavians 31 Tangy 33 Casual farewells 35 Very eager 36 Kitchen utensil 37 Tree coating 38 "Amen!" 39 Say hello to 40 Stocking stuffer 41 Stowed away 43 Knight of song 44 Bekins truck 45 Beverage holder 46 Twelve 49 Natural disaster 51 Light bulb inventor's initials 54 Conquers; defeats 56 Not at all harsh 57 "Let's Make a __" 58 Is a breadwinner 59 Woes 60 "__ the Lonely"; Roy Orbison song 61 Full of soap lather 62 Cunning

DOWN 1 Rawls & Dobbs 2 Foe; adversary 3 WWII craft 4 Money earned 5 Lion's cries 6 Dexterous 7 Receptions 8 Dutch __ disease; tree destroyer 9 Real __; Century 21's business 10 Wrench or hammer 11 Detective's tip 12 Emcee 13 Actor Barrett 18 Bar soap brand 20 Mountain road 23 Felt remorse for 24 Leave at a pawnshop 25 Forever and 26 Talks wildly 27 Clenched hand 28 At a __; not moving 29 Late for school 31 Unburden 32 Boston cream __ 34 "The __ the limit!" 36 Songbird 37 Pasture cries 39 Money for college 40 __ in; wearing 42 Excessively 43 Shiny snapshot 45 Long dresses 46 Airhead 47 Microwave, e.g. 48 Passion 49 German wife 50 "The __ of the Rings"; Tolkien novel 52 Friendly nation 53 Ames & Asner 55 "__ Just Not That Into You"; Ben Affleck film 56 Prefix for place or print

Wander Words answers: August 22, 2019

Category: Film Answer: BACKTOTHEFUTURE (Back to the Future) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4)