Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 29, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Set of three 5 Speak without preparation 10 Green amphibian 14 Shout 15 Wading bird 16 Long car 17 Heap 18 Ridiculous 20 __ roll 21 Handsome young man 22 Removes from office 23 Snuff out 25 Took first place 26 Ben or Fred 28 Kilt pattern 31 Superior 32 Movie music 34 Cauldron 36 Throw 37 Wear the crown 38 Asian desert 39 Yon maiden 40 Abacus bits 41 Not as ruddy 42 Decorates 44 Baltimore bird 45 Parrot or puppy 46 Fork part 47 Neighbor of Pakistan 50 Paper fastener 51 Pixie 54 Yes classic 57 Night light 58 __-highs; long socks 59 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator 60 Toy with a tail 61 Closing word 62 Mt. Aconcagua's range 63 Like éclairs

DOWN 1 Clerical error 2 Harness strap 3 Imprudent 4 Bullring shout 5 Point the finger at 6 Male bee 7 Have need of 8 Pen filler 9 Miss Lillie 10 Show off 11 Curved edges 12 Exclude 13 Departs 19 Demi or Shemar 21 Enormous 24 Cereal grains 25 Give a heads-up to 26 __ up; arranges 27 Maui greeting 28 Clothing 29 Remorseful 30 Prize since 1901 32 Baltic & Black 33 El __; Spanish hero 35 Grow weary 37 Ripped in two 38 Put on weight 40 Sandwich maker's need 41 Poke at 43 Theorized 44 Delivers a speech 46 Cut back 47 Annoys 48 "__, Nanette" 49 Cross swords 50 Daring 52 Delayed 53 Astaire or Gwynne 55 Drs.' org. 56 Flour container 57 Enjoy a winter sport

Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019

Category: One Hit Wonder Song Answer: IMGONNABE (I’m Gonna Be) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)