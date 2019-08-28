Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019 - Metro US
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019

Posted on AvatarBy
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 29, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Set of three
5 Speak without preparation
10 Green amphibian
14 Shout
15 Wading bird
16 Long car
17 Heap
18 Ridiculous
20 __ roll
21 Handsome young man
22 Removes from office
23 Snuff out
25 Took first place
26 Ben or Fred
28 Kilt pattern
31 Superior
32 Movie music
34 Cauldron
36 Throw
37 Wear the crown
38 Asian desert
39 Yon maiden
40 Abacus bits
41 Not as ruddy
42 Decorates
44 Baltimore bird
45 Parrot or puppy
46 Fork part
47 Neighbor of Pakistan
50 Paper fastener
51 Pixie
54 Yes classic
57 Night light
58 __-highs; long socks
59 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator
60 Toy with a tail
61 Closing word
62 Mt. Aconcagua's range
63 Like éclairs




DOWN 
1 Clerical error
2 Harness strap
3 Imprudent
4 Bullring shout
5 Point the finger at
6 Male bee
7 Have need of
8 Pen filler
9 Miss Lillie
10 Show off
11 Curved edges
12 Exclude
13 Departs
19 Demi or Shemar
21 Enormous
24 Cereal grains
25 Give a heads-up to
26 __ up; arranges
27 Maui greeting
28 Clothing
29 Remorseful
30 Prize since 1901
32 Baltic & Black
33 El __; Spanish hero
35 Grow weary
37 Ripped in two
38 Put on weight
40 Sandwich maker's need
41 Poke at
43 Theorized
44 Delivers a speech
46 Cut back
47 Annoys
48 "__, Nanette"
49 Cross swords
50 Daring
52 Delayed
53 Astaire or Gwynne
55 Drs.' org.
56 Flour container
57 Enjoy a winter sport

 

Wander Words answers: August 29, 2019

Category: One Hit Wonder Song Answer: IMGONNABE (I’m Gonna Be) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: One Hit Wonder Song Answer: IMGONNABE (I’m Gonna Be) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
About the Author

 
                    


											

													

					
                

            
 
		        

		

            






  













  







News









  











  






        

    


	 










  



 





        
    





Related Articles

	
 




	

		
More from our Sister Sites