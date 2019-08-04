Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 5, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 5, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Clipper or galleon 5 Potpie ingredients 9 Quebec or Alberta: abbr. 13 Lubricated 15 Torn in two 16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit 17 Fraternity letter 18 Law 20 As light __ feather 21 Floor cleaner 23 Pinkie, for one 24 Cain & Martin 26 "__-fi-fo-fumÉ" 27 Wreak havoc on 29 Clergyman 32 Linda Lavin's role 33 "__ Were the Days" 35 Nickname for Margaret 37 Luxurious 38 Minimum 39 Bridge 40 That girl 41 Adhesive 42 Baseball's Yogi 43 Druggie 45 Most rational 46 "Grand __ Opry" 47 Repairs 48 Most popular sport worldwide 51 Have supper 52 "Zip it!" 55 Not fated 58 Adios in Avignon 60 __ phones; Verizon store display 61 Not slack 62 Bekins employee 63 Patella's place 64 Hard-boiled edibles 65 Peddle

DOWN 1 __ pop; soft drink 2 Rushes 3 Foolhardy 4 Hamster or hound 5 __ up; provides support for 6 Suffix for auction or profit 7 __ so forth; et cetera 8 Hardest to bend 9 Mercury or Mars 10 __ up; phoned 11 Singly 12 Swerve 14 Wreck 19 Family tree member 22 Late bedtime 25 __ other; one another 27 Knocks 28 Hilo howdy 29 JFK's mother 30 Tyrannical 31 Backsides 33 Exam 34 Head topper 36 Small fly 38 Tear roughly 39 "__ in the Clowns" 41 __ up; amassed 42 Feisty rooster 44 Tame 45 Aegean or Yellow 47 Encounters 48 Defensive tackle's coup 49 Baker's need 50 Composer Porter 53 Part of the foot 54 Throw 56 In the __; like a sure thing 57 Oaf 59 Tijuana two

Wander Words answers: August 5, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: WORKITOUT (Work It Out) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)