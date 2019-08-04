Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 5, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 5, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Clipper or galleon
5 Potpie ingredients
9 Quebec or Alberta: abbr.
13 Lubricated
15 Torn in two
16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit
17 Fraternity letter
18 Law
20 As light __ feather
21 Floor cleaner
23 Pinkie, for one
24 Cain & Martin
26 "__-fi-fo-fumÉ"
27 Wreak havoc on
29 Clergyman
32 Linda Lavin's role
33 "__ Were the Days"
35 Nickname for Margaret
37 Luxurious
38 Minimum
39 Bridge
40 That girl
41 Adhesive
42 Baseball's Yogi
43 Druggie
45 Most rational
46 "Grand __ Opry"
47 Repairs
48 Most popular sport worldwide
51 Have supper
52 "Zip it!"
55 Not fated
58 Adios in Avignon
60 __ phones; Verizon store display
61 Not slack
62 Bekins employee
63 Patella's place
64 Hard-boiled edibles
65 Peddle







DOWN 
1 __ pop; soft drink
2 Rushes
3 Foolhardy
4 Hamster or hound
5 __ up; provides support for
6 Suffix for auction or profit
7 __ so forth; et cetera
8 Hardest to bend
9 Mercury or Mars
10 __ up; phoned
11 Singly
12 Swerve
14 Wreck
19 Family tree member
22 Late bedtime
25 __ other; one another
27 Knocks
28 Hilo howdy
29 JFK's mother
30 Tyrannical
31 Backsides
33 Exam
34 Head topper
36 Small fly
38 Tear roughly
39 "__ in the Clowns"
41 __ up; amassed
42 Feisty rooster
44 Tame
45 Aegean or Yellow
47 Encounters
48 Defensive tackle's coup
49 Baker's need
50 Composer Porter
53 Part of the foot
54 Throw
56 In the __; like a sure thing
57 Oaf
59 Tijuana two

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: August 5, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: WORKITOUT (Work It Out) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Phrase Answer: WORKITOUT (Work It Out) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
