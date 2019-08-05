Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 6, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Drove too fast 5 Idaho or Iowa 10 Float in the breeze 14 "It's all Greek __" 15 Courtroom event 16 Take on employees 17 As straight __ arrow 18 Thought back on 20 Affleck or Savage 21 Buzzers 22 Naps 23 In a bad mood 25 Felt hat 26 Hateful 28 Snoozes 31 Bus station 32 Golfer Sam __ 34 Cleaning cloth 36 "Phooey!" 37 European nobleman 38 African nation 39 __-to; brawl 40 Noise 41 1 of the 12 Apostles 42 Thing worth saving 44 Like one with laryngitis 45 Get __ of; shed 46 "Sri" follower 47 Monk's superior 50 Partial amount 51 Big TV network 54 One who says "I do" 57 Part of a staircase 58 Freeway division 59 Gallows item 60 Frau's man 61 Breakfast order 62 Say 63 Jumpy

DOWN 1 Injure with a dagger 2 Sit for an artist 3 Set free 4 Lion's lair 5 Strain 6 Joyce Kilmer poem 7 Objectives 8 Edison's initials 9 Hardwood 10 Breathe during an asthma attack 11 Televises 12 Guitar part 13 Kennedy & Knight 19 Bloodline 21 Boxing match 24 __ for; cheer on 25 Apartment 26 Likelihood 27 Baseball's Jeter 28 Transmit 29 Drawn-out 30 Smart guys 32 Like lemons 33 Religious sister 35 VP Al __ 37 Unlike Morehouse & Eton 38 Yellowish wood 40 Ill will 41 Dixie dish 43 Wears away 44 Carpenter's tool 46 On the __; free to roam 47 Suffix for comfort or chew 48 Boast 49 Cherry variety 50 Ashy residue 52 Floating ice mass 53 Vigorous 55 Lion's prey 56 Decay 57 The girl

Wander Words answers: August 6, 2019

Category: Book Answer: BLACKBEAUTY (Black Beauty) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)