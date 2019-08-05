Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 6, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 6, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Drove too fast
5 Idaho or Iowa
10 Float in the breeze
14 "It's all Greek __"
15 Courtroom event
16 Take on employees
17 As straight __ arrow
18 Thought back on
20 Affleck or Savage
21 Buzzers
22 Naps
23 In a bad mood
25 Felt hat
26 Hateful
28 Snoozes
31 Bus station
32 Golfer Sam __
34 Cleaning cloth
36 "Phooey!"
37 European nobleman
38 African nation
39 __-to; brawl
40 Noise
41 1 of the 12 Apostles
42 Thing worth saving
44 Like one with laryngitis
45 Get __ of; shed
46 "Sri" follower
47 Monk's superior
50 Partial amount
51 Big TV network
54 One who says "I do"
57 Part of a staircase
58 Freeway division
59 Gallows item
60 Frau's man
61 Breakfast order
62 Say
63 Jumpy








DOWN 
1 Injure with a dagger
2 Sit for an artist
3 Set free
4 Lion's lair
5 Strain
6 Joyce Kilmer poem
7 Objectives
8 Edison's initials
9 Hardwood
10 Breathe during an asthma attack
11 Televises
12 Guitar part
13 Kennedy & Knight
19 Bloodline
21 Boxing match
24 __ for; cheer on
25 Apartment
26 Likelihood
27 Baseball's Jeter
28 Transmit
29 Drawn-out
30 Smart guys
32 Like lemons
33 Religious sister
35 VP Al __
37 Unlike Morehouse & Eton
38 Yellowish wood
40 Ill will
41 Dixie dish
43 Wears away
44 Carpenter's tool
46 On the __; free to roam
47 Suffix for comfort or chew
48 Boast
49 Cherry variety
50 Ashy residue
52 Floating ice mass
53 Vigorous
55 Lion's prey
56 Decay
57 The girl

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: August 6, 2019

Category: Book Answer: BLACKBEAUTY (Black Beauty) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Book Answer: BLACKBEAUTY (Black Beauty) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
