Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 2, 2019 - Metro US

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 2, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Brynner of "The King and I"
4 Fjord
9 Custard ingredients
13 Forbidden thing
14 Cash, slangily
15 Flood survivor
16 Up in __; furious
17 Make widely known
19 Stinger
20 Freeway exits
21 Lubricated
22 Train tracks
24 __ away; fled
25 Point the finger at
27 Loathe
30 Complain childishly
31 __ Jessica Parker
33 Soda __; soft drink
35 Huck's transport
36 Brake or accelerator
37 Celebration
38 "Are __ Lonesome Tonight?"
39 Lavish meal
40 Recess in a wall
41 Zigzag skiing
43 Horse's gait
44 Lion's lair
45 Asian nation
46 Weight revealer
49 Weak
51 Shed tears
54 Building for a performance
56 Chimney pipe
57 Word before apple or Louie
58 Fairy tale
59 Quiz
60 Building super's ringful
61 Elephant's teeth
62 WWII hero Ike


DOWN 
1 Days gone by
2 Coldhearted
3 __ Alamos, NM
4 Pierce with a harpoon
5 Accepted standards
6 Thrown for a __; gobsmacked
7 Lawn trees
8 Grecian's "T"
9 Motor
10 Aim
11 __-crasher; uninvited attendee
12 Small storage building
13 Catch a thief
18 Reluctant
20 Go upward
23 Female relation
24 Authentic
25 Amiss; askew
26 Bedlam
27 "Phooey!"
28 Wearing glasses
29 __ point; relevant
31 Stitched joining
32 Want __; newspaper section
34 Look through a keyhole
36 Lowly laborer
37 Many a Scandinavian
39 Armada
40 Metal fastener
42 Speaks without preparation
43 Wind __; porch tinklers
45 Fill in cracks
46 Quarterback's undoing
47 Remedy
48 Call it __; quit & go home
49 Madame in Munich
50 Teases
52 Trick
53 "Not __!"; cry to the impatient
55 Many a time
56 Floral wire service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 2, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: FLOWERPOT (Flowerpot) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)

