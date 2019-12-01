Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 2, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 2, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Brynner of "The King and I" 4 Fjord 9 Custard ingredients 13 Forbidden thing 14 Cash, slangily 15 Flood survivor 16 Up in __; furious 17 Make widely known 19 Stinger 20 Freeway exits 21 Lubricated 22 Train tracks 24 __ away; fled 25 Point the finger at 27 Loathe 30 Complain childishly 31 __ Jessica Parker 33 Soda __; soft drink 35 Huck's transport 36 Brake or accelerator 37 Celebration 38 "Are __ Lonesome Tonight?" 39 Lavish meal 40 Recess in a wall 41 Zigzag skiing 43 Horse's gait 44 Lion's lair 45 Asian nation 46 Weight revealer 49 Weak 51 Shed tears 54 Building for a performance 56 Chimney pipe 57 Word before apple or Louie 58 Fairy tale 59 Quiz 60 Building super's ringful 61 Elephant's teeth 62 WWII hero Ike

DOWN 1 Days gone by 2 Coldhearted 3 __ Alamos, NM 4 Pierce with a harpoon 5 Accepted standards 6 Thrown for a __; gobsmacked 7 Lawn trees 8 Grecian's "T" 9 Motor 10 Aim 11 __-crasher; uninvited attendee 12 Small storage building 13 Catch a thief 18 Reluctant 20 Go upward 23 Female relation 24 Authentic 25 Amiss; askew 26 Bedlam 27 "Phooey!" 28 Wearing glasses 29 __ point; relevant 31 Stitched joining 32 Want __; newspaper section 34 Look through a keyhole 36 Lowly laborer 37 Many a Scandinavian 39 Armada 40 Metal fastener 42 Speaks without preparation 43 Wind __; porch tinklers 45 Fill in cracks 46 Quarterback's undoing 47 Remedy 48 Call it __; quit & go home 49 Madame in Munich 50 Teases 52 Trick 53 "Not __!"; cry to the impatient 55 Many a time 56 Floral wire service

Wander Words answers: December 2, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: FLOWERPOT (Flowerpot) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)