Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2019 - Metro US
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2019

Posted on AvatarBy

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Brooch
4 Prayer closings
9 Exchange
13 Saltwater fish
14 __ with; supports verbally
15 Tried and __; reliable
16 Uncertain
17 Crawling like a snake
19 Org. for Jaguars or Bengals
20 Autry & others
21 Hand protectors
22 Fill with bliss
24 Last month's calendar pg.
25 Proverbial sayings
27 St. __; Vatican basilica
30 Put __; shelve
31 Kelly or Slick
33 Leprechaun
35 Unruly hordes
36 Crack sealant
37 On the __ of the moment
38 Everyone
39 Rounded edges
40 Provide shelter for
41 Double-dealing
43 Deplore
44 Phone inventor's initials
45 Winger or Messing
46 Higher than
49 Shout of approval
51 Best Buy purchases, perhaps
54 Breathe new life into
56 Car from Italy
57 Encounter
58 "See you __!"
59 Like pink cheeks
60 Nimble
61 Gets rid of
62 __ of a kind; unique thing


DOWN 
1 "__, the Magic Dragon"
2 Unbending
3 Anti's vote
4 Valuables
5 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator
6 Actress Falco
7 Brooklyn hoopsters
8 Request for silence
9 Try hard
10 Court order
11 Meghan, to Prince Louis
12 Small dowels
13 Element whose symbol is Sn
18 Shed crocodile tears
20 Canasta or Old Maid
23 Can tops
24 Pain in the __; pest
25 __ Cass; late singer Elliot
26 Not __ as; younger than
27 Compadres
28 Good name
29 Partially melted snow
31 Trot or canter
32 Bacardi specialty
34 Liberate
36 New parents' purchase
37 Zoom aloft
39 Sire children
40 Vagabond
42 Place for a filling
43 Crowbars
45 In a stupor
46 Bear __; carry a gun
47 Horn toot
48 Think __; contemplate
49 Feeling __; in a funk
50 Religious ceremony
52 Bud holder
53 Animal enclosure
55 Jolson & Pacino
56 To & __; pendulum's motion

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 6, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: CORNEDBEEFANDCABBAGE (Corned Beef and Cabbage) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0)

Category: Food & Drink Answer: CORNEDBEEFANDCABBAGE (Corned Beef and Cabbage) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
About the Author

 
                    


											

													

					
                

            
 
		        

		

            






  













  







News









  











  






        

    


	 










  



 





        
    





Related Articles

		
 




	

		
More from our Sister Sites