Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2019 - Metro US

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Brooch 4 Prayer closings 9 Exchange 13 Saltwater fish 14 __ with; supports verbally 15 Tried and __; reliable 16 Uncertain 17 Crawling like a snake 19 Org. for Jaguars or Bengals 20 Autry & others 21 Hand protectors 22 Fill with bliss 24 Last month's calendar pg. 25 Proverbial sayings 27 St. __; Vatican basilica 30 Put __; shelve 31 Kelly or Slick 33 Leprechaun 35 Unruly hordes 36 Crack sealant 37 On the __ of the moment 38 Everyone 39 Rounded edges 40 Provide shelter for 41 Double-dealing 43 Deplore 44 Phone inventor's initials 45 Winger or Messing 46 Higher than 49 Shout of approval 51 Best Buy purchases, perhaps 54 Breathe new life into 56 Car from Italy 57 Encounter 58 "See you __!" 59 Like pink cheeks 60 Nimble 61 Gets rid of 62 __ of a kind; unique thing

DOWN 1 "__, the Magic Dragon" 2 Unbending 3 Anti's vote 4 Valuables 5 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator 6 Actress Falco 7 Brooklyn hoopsters 8 Request for silence 9 Try hard 10 Court order 11 Meghan, to Prince Louis 12 Small dowels 13 Element whose symbol is Sn 18 Shed crocodile tears 20 Canasta or Old Maid 23 Can tops 24 Pain in the __; pest 25 __ Cass; late singer Elliot 26 Not __ as; younger than 27 Compadres 28 Good name 29 Partially melted snow 31 Trot or canter 32 Bacardi specialty 34 Liberate 36 New parents' purchase 37 Zoom aloft 39 Sire children 40 Vagabond 42 Place for a filling 43 Crowbars 45 In a stupor 46 Bear __; carry a gun 47 Horn toot 48 Think __; contemplate 49 Feeling __; in a funk 50 Religious ceremony 52 Bud holder 53 Animal enclosure 55 Jolson & Pacino 56 To & __; pendulum's motion

Wander Words answers: December 6, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: CORNEDBEEFANDCABBAGE (Corned Beef and Cabbage) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0)