Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 30, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Educ. TV network 4 Main artery 9 In __; jokingly 13 Little children 15 Workers' group 16 Nagging pain 17 "Take a hike!" 18 Unflinching 19 Bar tab 20 Plato's famous pupil 22 Slow gait 23 Chocolate __ cookies 24 Snoop 26 Make ill 29 Plant scientist 34 __ as a peacock 35 __ out; utter impulsively 36 "Need I __ more?" 37 Skateboarder's incline 38 Devoutness 39 Polio vaccine developer 40 Suffix for origin or liquid 41 Spouses 42 Depart 43 Fastened with a rope 45 Jigsaw puzzle bits 46 Polish off 47 Chore 48 Opposite of "Giddyap!" 51 South American nation 56 Raise, as kids 57 24 __ gold 58 __ off; dozes 60 Martial __; judo, karate, etc. 61 Jagged 62 Stare 63 Bothersome person 64 Made clothing 65 Witch's spell

DOWN 1 Half-qts. 2 __ Raton, FL 3 Asterisk 4 U.S. state capital 5 "__ of Old Smokey" 6 Hilarious person 7 Labor 8 Lineage 9 Actress Smith 10 Cave sound 11 Send a parcel 12 Frenchman's head 14 Heist 21 Lean-to 25 Boone or Sajak 26 "Jack __ could eat no fat…" 27 Cross 28 Powdered cleanser 29 Lose vital fluid 30 Pitcher's delights 31 Sir __ Newton 32 Ointment 33 Trike riders 35 Fisherman's hope 38 __ of; has a share in 39 Looking for 41 "Cry __ River" 42 "Schindler's __"; Liam Neeson film 44 William Randolph or Patty 45 Breathed heavily 47 Mock 48 Envelop 49 Roll call response 50 Stable dinner 52 Seldom seen 53 Expand 54 Ark builder 55 Tool with an arched blade 59 Gender

Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019

Category: Host Answer: DAVIDLETTERMAN (David Letterman) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0)