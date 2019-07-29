Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 30, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Educ. TV network
4 Main artery
9 In __; jokingly
13 Little children
15 Workers' group
16 Nagging pain
17 "Take a hike!"
18 Unflinching
19 Bar tab
20 Plato's famous pupil
22 Slow gait
23 Chocolate __ cookies
24 Snoop
26 Make ill
29 Plant scientist
34 __ as a peacock
35 __ out; utter impulsively
36 "Need I __ more?"
37 Skateboarder's incline
38 Devoutness
39 Polio vaccine developer
40 Suffix for origin or liquid
41 Spouses
42 Depart
43 Fastened with a rope
45 Jigsaw puzzle bits
46 Polish off
47 Chore
48 Opposite of "Giddyap!"
51 South American nation
56 Raise, as kids
57 24 __ gold
58 __ off; dozes
60 Martial __; judo, karate, etc.
61 Jagged
62 Stare
63 Bothersome person
64 Made clothing
65 Witch's spell





DOWN 
1 Half-qts.
2 __ Raton, FL
3 Asterisk
4 U.S. state capital
5 "__ of Old Smokey"
6 Hilarious person
7 Labor
8 Lineage
9 Actress Smith
10 Cave sound
11 Send a parcel
12 Frenchman's head
14 Heist
21 Lean-to
25 Boone or Sajak
26 "Jack __ could eat no fat…"
27 Cross
28 Powdered cleanser
29 Lose vital fluid
30 Pitcher's delights
31 Sir __ Newton
32 Ointment
33 Trike riders
35 Fisherman's hope
38 __ of; has a share in
39 Looking for
41 "Cry __ River"
42 "Schindler's __"; Liam Neeson film
44 William Randolph or Patty
45 Breathed heavily
47 Mock
48 Envelop
49 Roll call response
50 Stable dinner
52 Seldom seen
53 Expand
54 Ark builder
55 Tool with an arched blade
59 Gender

 

 

Wander Words answers: July 30, 2019

Category: Host
Answer: DAVIDLETTERMAN (David Letterman)
Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0)

