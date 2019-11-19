Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 20, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 20, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Graduate, for short 5 Utters 9 Purina Dog __ 13 One for whom there is no hope 15 Stumble 16 "Mine eyes __ seen the glory…" 17 Sidestep 18 Cuts off a limb 20 ABC followers 21 Bandleader Calloway 23 Feel insulted about 24 Astaire & Savage 26 __ race; daily grind 27 Artificial; fake 29 Cut in half 32 Aunt's hubby 33 747 or 737 35 Bottom edge of a dress 37 Spouse 38 Object 39 One of the Three Bears 40 "Roses __ red, violets…" 41 Conceit 42 Stubborn beasts 43 Murphy & Cibrian 45 Earls & barons 46 "Snakes __ Plane"; scary movie 47 Employee's delight 48 Valuable things 51 Overnight stop 52 Major TV network 55 Consoled 58 Poe's first name 60 Seagull's cousin 61 France's Coty 62 Elvis' "Blue __ Shoes" 63 Very short play 64 Arden & Plumb 65 Make ale

DOWN 1 No longer young 2 Strong emotion 3 __ by; immune to 4 TV's "Chicago __" 5 Pierces 6 Give a gun to 7 Short sharp cry 8 __ on; goading 9 Virtuous; pure 10 Detest 11 Hotpoint appliance 12 __ Virginia 14 Flow back 19 Razz 22 Hustle and bustle 25 Regulation 27 Dangerous cat 28 Catch in a trap 29 Source of woe 30 Ill-fated space shuttle 31 Cone-shaped home 33 Fraternity letters 34 Trash can top 36 Church service 38 Hidden __; valuable find 39 British bars 41 Half-and-half cartons, often 42 Des __, Iowa 44 "Alice __ Live Here Anymore"; 1974 film 45 Pelosi, to friends 47 Hitchhikers' hopes 48 Carney & others 49 Try to find 50 Calcutta dress 53 Ordered 54 Rowing team 56 Last biblical book 57 90 degrees from NNW 59 Give a moniker to

Wander Words answers: November 20, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: PSYCHOLOGIST (Psychologist) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)