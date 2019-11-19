Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 20, 2019 - Metro US
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 20, 2019

Posted on AvatarBy

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 20, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Graduate, for short
5 Utters
9 Purina Dog __
13 One for whom there is no hope
15 Stumble
16 "Mine eyes __ seen the glory…"
17 Sidestep
18 Cuts off a limb
20 ABC followers
21 Bandleader Calloway
23 Feel insulted about
24 Astaire & Savage
26 __ race; daily grind
27 Artificial; fake
29 Cut in half
32 Aunt's hubby
33 747 or 737
35 Bottom edge of a dress
37 Spouse
38 Object
39 One of the Three Bears
40 "Roses __ red, violets…"
41 Conceit
42 Stubborn beasts
43 Murphy & Cibrian
45 Earls & barons
46 "Snakes __ Plane"; scary movie
47 Employee's delight
48 Valuable things
51 Overnight stop
52 Major TV network
55 Consoled
58 Poe's first name
60 Seagull's cousin
61 France's Coty
62 Elvis' "Blue __ Shoes"
63 Very short play
64 Arden & Plumb
65 Make ale



DOWN 
1 No longer young
2 Strong emotion
3 __ by; immune to
4 TV's "Chicago __"
5 Pierces
6 Give a gun to
7 Short sharp cry
8 __ on; goading
9 Virtuous; pure
10 Detest
11 Hotpoint appliance
12 __ Virginia
14 Flow back
19 Razz
22 Hustle and bustle
25 Regulation
27 Dangerous cat
28 Catch in a trap
29 Source of woe
30 Ill-fated space shuttle
31 Cone-shaped home
33 Fraternity letters
34 Trash can top
36 Church service
38 Hidden __; valuable find
39 British bars
41 Half-and-half cartons, often
42 Des __, Iowa
44 "Alice __ Live Here Anymore"; 1974 film
45 Pelosi, to friends
47 Hitchhikers' hopes
48 Carney & others
49 Try to find
50 Calcutta dress
53 Ordered
54 Rowing team
56 Last biblical book
57 90 degrees from NNW
59 Give a moniker to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 20, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: PSYCHOLOGIST (Psychologist) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)

Wander Words answers: Category: Occupation Answer: PSYCHOLOGIST (Psychologist) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
About the Author

 
                    


											

													

					
                

            
 
		        

		

            






  













  







News









  











  






        

    


	 










  



 





        
    





Related Articles

		
 




	

		
More from our Sister Sites