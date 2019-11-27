Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 29, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 29, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Schoolboys 5 Sculpturing & painting 9 Espy 13 Just right 15 Clubs or diamonds 16 Bamboo reed 17 Mediterranean island nation 18 Cocky boldness 20 Storm center 21 CEO's degree, perhaps 23 Holds under a faucet 24 Spotless 26 __ it; understand 27 Going out with 29 Makes arrangements for 32 Change to make fit 33 Pandemonium 35 Apprehend 37 Vats 38 Unadorned 39 Flooring piece 40 "That's __, folks!" 41 "This too __ pass" 42 Was crazy about 43 Tried out 45 Fonda & Falk 46 Split __ soup 47 Fibroma or adenoma 48 Resounds 51 __, dos, tres… 52 "My Gal __"; Rita Hayworth film 55 Phony 58 Not worldly-wise 60 Metal corrosion 61 Midmorning 62 Bridal dress fabric 63 Diamond officials 64 Koppel & Danson 65 TV's "__-Called Life"

DOWN 1 Margarita garnish 2 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song 3 Yummy 4 Start of the weekend: abbr. 5 Of Laos or China 6 Mai tai ingredient 7 Gratuity 8 Caviar source 9 Smells 10 Cookware items 11 "__ upon a time…" 12 __ off; irritates 14 Regret strongly 19 Counts calories 22 Paper sack 25 Cold sore sites 27 Statistics 28 Grown-up 29 Set __; leave shore 30 Brown or Baylor 31 Not as ruddy 33 Clothed 34 Mr. Holbrook 36 Bunks & berths 38 Ring-necked __; SD's state bird 39 Dorothy's dog 41 Metal used for nails 42 Defective cars 44 Football & tennis 45 Play on words 47 Melodies 48 Beige 49 Pal 50 Part of a door latch 53 Rental car agency 54 Jay, once of "The Tonight Show" 56 Even score 57 __ so forth; etc. 59 Author Milne's initials

Wander Words answers: November 29, 2019

Category: Nursery Rhyme Answer: OLDMACDONALDHADAFARM (Old MacDonald Had a Farm) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3)