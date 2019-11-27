Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 29, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 29, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Schoolboys
5 Sculpturing & painting
9 Espy
13 Just right
15 Clubs or diamonds
16 Bamboo reed
17 Mediterranean island nation
18 Cocky boldness
20 Storm center
21 CEO's degree, perhaps
23 Holds under a faucet
24 Spotless
26 __ it; understand
27 Going out with
29 Makes arrangements for
32 Change to make fit
33 Pandemonium
35 Apprehend
37 Vats
38 Unadorned
39 Flooring piece
40 "That's __, folks!"
41 "This too __ pass"
42 Was crazy about
43 Tried out
45 Fonda & Falk
46 Split __ soup
47 Fibroma or adenoma
48 Resounds
51 __, dos, tres…
52 "My Gal __"; Rita Hayworth film
55 Phony
58 Not worldly-wise
60 Metal corrosion
61 Midmorning
62 Bridal dress fabric
63 Diamond officials
64 Koppel & Danson
65 TV's "__-Called Life"


DOWN 
1 Margarita garnish
2 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song
3 Yummy
4 Start of the weekend: abbr.
5 Of Laos or China
6 Mai tai ingredient
7 Gratuity
8 Caviar source
9 Smells
10 Cookware items
11 "__ upon a time…"
12 __ off; irritates
14 Regret strongly
19 Counts calories
22 Paper sack
25 Cold sore sites
27 Statistics
28 Grown-up
29 Set __; leave shore
30 Brown or Baylor
31 Not as ruddy
33 Clothed
34 Mr. Holbrook
36 Bunks & berths
38 Ring-necked __; SD's state bird
39 Dorothy's dog
41 Metal used for nails
42 Defective cars
44 Football & tennis
45 Play on words
47 Melodies
48 Beige
49 Pal
50 Part of a door latch
53 Rental car agency
54 Jay, once of "The Tonight Show"
56 Even score
57 __ so forth; etc.
59 Author Milne's initials

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 29, 2019

Category: Nursery Rhyme Answer: OLDMACDONALDHADAFARM (Old MacDonald Had a Farm) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3)

