Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 4, 2019 - Metro US

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 "__ It Be"; Beatles song 4 __ in; enjoy 9 Tiny drinks 13 Overnight dance party 14 Banishment 15 __-on; tie type 16 Word after double or convection 17 Common cause of food poisoning 19 Declare illegal 20 Chops finely 21 1st phase of an illness 22 "Oliver __" 24 Ted Danson series, once 25 School no-show 27 Votes into office 30 __ up on; studies about 31 Whipped cream-topped drinks 33 Last biblical bk. 35 Isn't __ to; can't 36 Casual greeting 37 Not yours, not his & not hers 38 Actor Brynner 39 Singer Simon 40 TV remote button 41 Oppressive ruler 43 Warm season 44 Horse's cousin 45 Summarize 46 Home 49 "__ your lucky stars!" 51 Wheel center 54 Draw new zoning lines 56 Out of harm's way 57 Scoundrels 58 External 59 "…giving __, up the chimney he rose…" 60 "Be quiet!" 61 Unkempt 62 Half-qts.

DOWN 1 Molten rock 2 At the end of the day 3 Bill denomination 4 Put up a struggle 5 Precise 6 Disgusting 7 Dutch __ disease; tree killer 8 Name for 13 popes 9 Picturesque 10 Problems 11 Stack 12 Altercation 13 Carl Reiner's boy 18 Snouts 20 Clamors 23 Get one's feet wet 24 Potter's material 25 Cafeteria item 26 Counter an argument 27 Nelson or Mary Baker 28 Rejoicing over a win 29 Good judgment 31 Categorize 32 Hooter 34 Swerve 36 __ Christian Andersen 37 Baby's word 39 Word attached to brief or suit 40 Hockey disk 42 Item on a relish tray 43 Guard 45 Churchill Downs events 46 Prefix for angel or diocese 47 Suitor 48 Probability 49 __-blue; loyal 50 Wallops 52 Martian vehicles, for short 53 Flower garden 55 Arnold or Bergeron 56 Gullible one

Wander Words answers: November 4, 2019

Category: Dog Breed Answer: CHIHUAHUA (Chihuahua) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)