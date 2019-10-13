Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 4, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 4, 2019.

ACROSS
1 "__ It Be"; Beatles song
4 __ in; enjoy
9 Tiny drinks
13 Overnight dance party
14 Banishment
15 __-on; tie type
16 Word after double or convection
17 Common cause of food poisoning
19 Declare illegal
20 Chops finely
21 1st phase of an illness
22 "Oliver __"
24 Ted Danson series, once
25 School no-show
27 Votes into office
30 __ up on; studies about
31 Whipped cream-topped drinks
33 Last biblical bk.
35 Isn't __ to; can't
36 Casual greeting
37 Not yours, not his & not hers
38 Actor Brynner
39 Singer Simon
40 TV remote button
41 Oppressive ruler
43 Warm season
44 Horse's cousin
45 Summarize
46 Home
49 "__ your lucky stars!"
51 Wheel center
54 Draw new zoning lines
56 Out of harm's way
57 Scoundrels
58 External
59 "…giving __, up the chimney he rose…"
60 "Be quiet!"
61 Unkempt
62 Half-qts.



DOWN 
1 Molten rock
2 At the end of the day
3 Bill denomination
4 Put up a struggle
5 Precise
6 Disgusting
7 Dutch __ disease; tree killer
8 Name for 13 popes
9 Picturesque
10 Problems
11 Stack
12 Altercation
13 Carl Reiner's boy
18 Snouts
20 Clamors
23 Get one's feet wet
24 Potter's material
25 Cafeteria item
26 Counter an argument
27 Nelson or Mary Baker
28 Rejoicing over a win
29 Good judgment
31 Categorize
32 Hooter
34 Swerve
36 __ Christian Andersen
37 Baby's word
39 Word attached to brief or suit
40 Hockey disk
42 Item on a relish tray
43 Guard
45 Churchill Downs events
46 Prefix for angel or diocese
47 Suitor
48 Probability
49 __-blue; loyal
50 Wallops
52 Martian vehicles, for short
53 Flower garden
55 Arnold or Bergeron
56 Gullible one

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 4, 2019

Category: Dog Breed Answer: CHIHUAHUA (Chihuahua) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

