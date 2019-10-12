Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 African antelopes 5 Date trees 10 Go no further 14 Skater's oval 15 Excuse 16 Paper towel brand 17 __ 500; car race 18 Angels' home 20 Actress West 21 Isn't able to 22 Give a heads-up to 23 Line of travel 25 Shack 26 Sierra Club's concern 28 Most rational 31 Fill with joy 32 Hair braid 34 Buddy 36 Bowl-shaped pans 37 Weak 38 Actress Catherine __-Jones 39 Feminine pronoun 40 Mob 41 Ran fast 42 Golden __; McDonald's symbol 44 Like blizzard weather 45 Youth 46 Tripoli's nation 47 Detest 50 Stein & Stiller 51 File drawer, perhaps 54 Hairdresser 57 Wingless insect 58 Terra firma 59 On the __; unrestrained 60 Librarian's advice 61 Singer & actor Nelson __ 62 Ne'er-do-well 63 Probability

DOWN 1 Stern-faced 2 One of 3 ships for Columbus 3 Gravedigger 4 Blue expanse overhead 5 Roof of the mouth 6 Without companions 7 "Schindler's __"; Liam Neeson film 8 Adv. business degree 9 Item for confession 10 Slender 11 Roofing piece 12 Think __; contemplate 13 One of the tenses 19 Haggard 21 Remedy 24 Pitcher's delights 25 Weather forecast 26 Cronkite's forte 27 Lanai greeting 28 Uttered 29 Wearing glasses 30 Spud 32 __ and cons 33 TV's "__ & Order" 35 Woman 37 Ricky Ricardo's landlord 38 Crazy 40 Diagram 41 BBQ favorites 43 Overcast 44 Champion 46 Rent long-term 47 Suffix for comfort or fashion 48 Rosary piece 49 Palm's location 50 Brief life sketches 52 Deceased 53 Actor George 55 Unwell 56 Dove's sound 57 To and __

Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: ELVISPRESLEY (Elvis Presley) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)