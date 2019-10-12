Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 15, 2019.

ACROSS
1 African antelopes
5 Date trees
10 Go no further
14 Skater's oval
15 Excuse
16 Paper towel brand
17 __ 500; car race
18 Angels' home
20 Actress West
21 Isn't able to
22 Give a heads-up to
23 Line of travel
25 Shack
26 Sierra Club's concern
28 Most rational
31 Fill with joy
32 Hair braid
34 Buddy
36 Bowl-shaped pans
37 Weak
38 Actress Catherine __-Jones
39 Feminine pronoun
40 Mob
41 Ran fast
42 Golden __; McDonald's symbol
44 Like blizzard weather
45 Youth
46 Tripoli's nation
47 Detest
50 Stein & Stiller
51 File drawer, perhaps
54 Hairdresser
57 Wingless insect
58 Terra firma
59 On the __; unrestrained
60 Librarian's advice
61 Singer & actor Nelson __
62 Ne'er-do-well
63 Probability



DOWN 
1 Stern-faced
2 One of 3 ships for Columbus
3 Gravedigger
4 Blue expanse overhead
5 Roof of the mouth
6 Without companions
7 "Schindler's __"; Liam Neeson film
8 Adv. business degree
9 Item for confession
10 Slender
11 Roofing piece
12 Think __; contemplate
13 One of the tenses
19 Haggard
21 Remedy
24 Pitcher's delights
25 Weather forecast
26 Cronkite's forte
27 Lanai greeting
28 Uttered
29 Wearing glasses
30 Spud
32 __ and cons
33 TV's "__ & Order"
35 Woman
37 Ricky Ricardo's landlord
38 Crazy
40 Diagram
41 BBQ favorites
43 Overcast
44 Champion
46 Rent long-term
47 Suffix for comfort or fashion
48 Rosary piece
49 Palm's location
50 Brief life sketches
52 Deceased
53 Actor George
55 Unwell
56 Dove's sound
57 To and __

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 15, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: ELVISPRESLEY (Elvis Presley) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Musician Answer: ELVISPRESLEY (Elvis Presley) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
