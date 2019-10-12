Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 25, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Pitcher
4 Two quartets combined
9 Gas station chain
13 Walking aid
14 Largest bank in the U.S.
15 Kauai feast
16 "Ticket to __"; Beatles song
17 Self-satisfied & not worried
19 Spanish cheer
20 Young boxer
21 Expenses
22 Raises, as kids
24 Andrew Cuomo's title: abbr.
25 Competitors
27 Woods
30 Warning device
31 News anchor __ Williams
33 Cheap metal
35 Slay
36 Gem in an oyster shell
37 Positive
38 Thirsty Frenchman's need
39 1 of the 5 senses
40 Cables
41 Fraud
43 Unassuming
44 Youth
45 Lucifer
46 Footwear
49 Part of a theater
51 …FDR, HST, __, JFK…
54 Mischievous elf
56 Warty amphibian
57 Trail Blazers' state: abbr.
58 1/16 of a pound
59 Grooves
60 Yankee Doodle's mount
61 Beginning
62 Cool __ cucumber







DOWN 
1 Lockup
2 Rate too low
3 Seventh letter
4 Happens
5 Minces
6 Pat down, as soil
7 Catch sight of
8 __ Aviv
9 Room recess
10 Feels remorse
11 "__ Take My Eyes Off You"; Frankie Valli hit
12 Time-__; game breaks
13 __-Magnon man
18 Oak tree dropping
20 Part of the hand
23 British noble
24 Hockey score
25 Gather leaves
26 Ancient Greek epic poem
27 Blaze
28 Mind-boggling
29 Goodyear products
31 "Father Knows __"
32 Traitor
34 Home in a tree
36 __ for; bought
37 Ice cream parlor order
39 Rib
40 Learn by __; memorize
42 Priests & ministers
43 "Attractive" metal
45 Gravy
46 Make a mess at table
47 Novel's lead character
48 __ up; express one's feelings
49 Have nothing to do with
50 Brown shades
52 Facts and figures
53 Harris & Begley
55 Dove's cry
56 Refrain syllable

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: INTHEBELLYOFTHEBEAST (In the Belly of the Beast) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)

