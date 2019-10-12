Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Pitcher 4 Two quartets combined 9 Gas station chain 13 Walking aid 14 Largest bank in the U.S. 15 Kauai feast 16 "Ticket to __"; Beatles song 17 Self-satisfied & not worried 19 Spanish cheer 20 Young boxer 21 Expenses 22 Raises, as kids 24 Andrew Cuomo's title: abbr. 25 Competitors 27 Woods 30 Warning device 31 News anchor __ Williams 33 Cheap metal 35 Slay 36 Gem in an oyster shell 37 Positive 38 Thirsty Frenchman's need 39 1 of the 5 senses 40 Cables 41 Fraud 43 Unassuming 44 Youth 45 Lucifer 46 Footwear 49 Part of a theater 51 …FDR, HST, __, JFK… 54 Mischievous elf 56 Warty amphibian 57 Trail Blazers' state: abbr. 58 1/16 of a pound 59 Grooves 60 Yankee Doodle's mount 61 Beginning 62 Cool __ cucumber

DOWN 1 Lockup 2 Rate too low 3 Seventh letter 4 Happens 5 Minces 6 Pat down, as soil 7 Catch sight of 8 __ Aviv 9 Room recess 10 Feels remorse 11 "__ Take My Eyes Off You"; Frankie Valli hit 12 Time-__; game breaks 13 __-Magnon man 18 Oak tree dropping 20 Part of the hand 23 British noble 24 Hockey score 25 Gather leaves 26 Ancient Greek epic poem 27 Blaze 28 Mind-boggling 29 Goodyear products 31 "Father Knows __" 32 Traitor 34 Home in a tree 36 __ for; bought 37 Ice cream parlor order 39 Rib 40 Learn by __; memorize 42 Priests & ministers 43 "Attractive" metal 45 Gravy 46 Make a mess at table 47 Novel's lead character 48 __ up; express one's feelings 49 Have nothing to do with 50 Brown shades 52 Facts and figures 53 Harris & Begley 55 Dove's cry 56 Refrain syllable

Wander Words answers: October 25, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: INTHEBELLYOFTHEBEAST (In the Belly of the Beast) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)