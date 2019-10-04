Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 4, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Hand protector
5 Abnormal chest sound
9 Artist & writer Silverstein
13 As sore as __
15 Ajar
16 Paper towel brand
17 Hillside
18 Expanded
20 All __; fully prepared
21 Bordeaux buddy
23 "To put it __"; words with an understatement
24 Shelter
26 Cereal grain
27 Pill form
29 Cantankerous
32 Pile up
33 Embankment
35 Poe's monogram
37 Mediocre
38 Planted
39 Police spray
40 Shack
41 Cut off
42 Malia's sister
43 Partial refund to a customer
45 Aviators
46 Groove
47 Bishop Fulton J. __ of TV fame
48 Torah, for example
51 Farm animal
52 Not long __; recently
55 Sicilian volcano
58 Arm joint
60 Fail to include
61 __ up on; study about
62 Beauty parlor
63 Actor Hackman
64 Cooking herb
65 Ties the knot



DOWN 
1 Tumor
2 Suffix for flex or deduct
3 Crest or Colgate
4 Pointed end
5 Songbird
6 Spring month: abbr.
7 Zodiac sign
8 In love
9 Slender
10 Female red deer
11 Daredevil Knievel
12 Woman
14 Tree droppings
19 Sawyer or Keaton
22 Encountered
25 Part of AKA
27 Money
28 Love, in France
29 Take __; assume control
30 Like a fair price
31 Pleasure boat
33 "__ Me Do"; Beatles song
34 Female animal
36 Small veggies
38 Colonists
39 Boy or man
41 __ Ste. Marie
42 Military blockades
44 "Jane Eyre" author
45 __ Beta Kappa
47 Black card
48 Air pollution
49 __ back; return
50 Destroy
53 "__ grief!"
54 __ up to; confesses
56 Soothing drink
57 Unpleasant spouse
59 Statute

 

Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: DEPOSITSLIPANDFALL (Deposit Slip and Fall) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4)

Wander Words answers: Category: Two for One Answer: DEPOSITSLIPANDFALL (Deposit Slip and Fall) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
