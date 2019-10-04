Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Hand protector 5 Abnormal chest sound 9 Artist & writer Silverstein 13 As sore as __ 15 Ajar 16 Paper towel brand 17 Hillside 18 Expanded 20 All __; fully prepared 21 Bordeaux buddy 23 "To put it __"; words with an understatement 24 Shelter 26 Cereal grain 27 Pill form 29 Cantankerous 32 Pile up 33 Embankment 35 Poe's monogram 37 Mediocre 38 Planted 39 Police spray 40 Shack 41 Cut off 42 Malia's sister 43 Partial refund to a customer 45 Aviators 46 Groove 47 Bishop Fulton J. __ of TV fame 48 Torah, for example 51 Farm animal 52 Not long __; recently 55 Sicilian volcano 58 Arm joint 60 Fail to include 61 __ up on; study about 62 Beauty parlor 63 Actor Hackman 64 Cooking herb 65 Ties the knot

DOWN 1 Tumor 2 Suffix for flex or deduct 3 Crest or Colgate 4 Pointed end 5 Songbird 6 Spring month: abbr. 7 Zodiac sign 8 In love 9 Slender 10 Female red deer 11 Daredevil Knievel 12 Woman 14 Tree droppings 19 Sawyer or Keaton 22 Encountered 25 Part of AKA 27 Money 28 Love, in France 29 Take __; assume control 30 Like a fair price 31 Pleasure boat 33 "__ Me Do"; Beatles song 34 Female animal 36 Small veggies 38 Colonists 39 Boy or man 41 __ Ste. Marie 42 Military blockades 44 "Jane Eyre" author 45 __ Beta Kappa 47 Black card 48 Air pollution 49 __ back; return 50 Destroy 53 "__ grief!" 54 __ up to; confesses 56 Soothing drink 57 Unpleasant spouse 59 Statute

Wander Words answers: October 4, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: DEPOSITSLIPANDFALL (Deposit Slip and Fall) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4)