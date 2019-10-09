Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 9, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 9, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Mixer speed
5 __ up; makes sense
9 Trudge
13 Respect highly
15 Aretha's music
16 Hook, __ and sinker
17 WWII hero __ Murphy
18 Lack of knowledge
20 Prefix for angle or pod
21 Scuzzball
23 Tried out
24 Long look
26 Pork product
27 Get away
29 Blazing
32 Jack & joker
33 Hatred
35 Laundry soap
37 Goes quickly
38 Dinner in the sty
39 Cheese with a whitish rind
40 "Grand __ Opry"
41 Baseball's Barry __
42 Chatter
43 Alley cats
45 Pieces of china
46 Capone & others
47 Like a bad steak
48 Huns' leader
51 "__ the Hard Knock Life"; song from "Annie"
52 Peculiar
55 Comforted
58 Kovacs or Pyle
60 Dress style
61 Lunch spot
62 Allen or Martin
63 Dermatologist's concern
64 Breakfast order
65 Historical periods



DOWN 
1 "So __ else is new?"
2 360 seconds
3 Imprudent
4 Taro root paste
5 Set __; reserve
6 Popular pet
7 Final bill
8 Lazy
9 Fluid part of the blood
10 Fuzzy residue
11 __ more; again
12 Landowner's paper
14 Summarizes
19 Kingdom
22 TV's "People __ Funny"
25 Small amounts
27 Canyon sound
28 __ away; leaves shore
29 Needs a doctor
30 Competitive runner
31 Upper class
33 Possesses
34 "Why __ the chicken cross the road?"
36 Bruce & Brandon
38 Teriyaki marinade
39 Toot one's own horn
41 Sporting equipment
42 Advantages
44 Dried fruit
45 Piece of cookware
47 Wave movements
48 Upper limbs
49 Yellowish wood
50 Uber alternative
53 Prima donna
54 Shameful grades
56 Dustcloth
57 D-H connection
59 Mailman's beat: abbr.

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 9, 2019

Category: Animal Answer: TWOTOEDSLOTH (Two-Toed Sloth) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Animal Answer: TWOTOEDSLOTH (Two-Toed Sloth) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
