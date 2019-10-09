Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 9, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Mixer speed 5 __ up; makes sense 9 Trudge 13 Respect highly 15 Aretha's music 16 Hook, __ and sinker 17 WWII hero __ Murphy 18 Lack of knowledge 20 Prefix for angle or pod 21 Scuzzball 23 Tried out 24 Long look 26 Pork product 27 Get away 29 Blazing 32 Jack & joker 33 Hatred 35 Laundry soap 37 Goes quickly 38 Dinner in the sty 39 Cheese with a whitish rind 40 "Grand __ Opry" 41 Baseball's Barry __ 42 Chatter 43 Alley cats 45 Pieces of china 46 Capone & others 47 Like a bad steak 48 Huns' leader 51 "__ the Hard Knock Life"; song from "Annie" 52 Peculiar 55 Comforted 58 Kovacs or Pyle 60 Dress style 61 Lunch spot 62 Allen or Martin 63 Dermatologist's concern 64 Breakfast order 65 Historical periods

DOWN 1 "So __ else is new?" 2 360 seconds 3 Imprudent 4 Taro root paste 5 Set __; reserve 6 Popular pet 7 Final bill 8 Lazy 9 Fluid part of the blood 10 Fuzzy residue 11 __ more; again 12 Landowner's paper 14 Summarizes 19 Kingdom 22 TV's "People __ Funny" 25 Small amounts 27 Canyon sound 28 __ away; leaves shore 29 Needs a doctor 30 Competitive runner 31 Upper class 33 Possesses 34 "Why __ the chicken cross the road?" 36 Bruce & Brandon 38 Teriyaki marinade 39 Toot one's own horn 41 Sporting equipment 42 Advantages 44 Dried fruit 45 Piece of cookware 47 Wave movements 48 Upper limbs 49 Yellowish wood 50 Uber alternative 53 Prima donna 54 Shameful grades 56 Dustcloth 57 D-H connection 59 Mailman's beat: abbr.

Wander Words answers: October 9, 2019

Category: Animal Answer: TWOTOEDSLOTH (Two-Toed Sloth) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)