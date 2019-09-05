Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 6, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Former Florida governor Bush 4 "Pirates __ Caribbean" 9 Reach a high point 13 Symbols for kisses 15 Characteristic 16 TV's "The Amazing __" 17 Old phone feature 18 Teeming crowd 19 Kiln kin 20 1/3 of a pregnancy term 22 Prescriptions, for short 23 Comedian Sahl 24 Siesta 26 Vises 29 Failing to mention 34 Disneyland attractions 35 Virginia or Georgia 36 Arabian or Yellow 37 Passionate 38 Funny & clever 39 Armed conflicts 40 22nd letter 41 Hemorrhoids 42 Depart 43 Teacher 45 Go to __; have a breakdown 46 __ Wednesday; start of Lent 47 Chef 48 Waterbird 51 Unscrupulous 56 Dry streambed 57 Revolving engine part 58 Metal fastener 60 As slippery __ eel 61 Cognizant 62 Thickheaded 63 No longer wild 64 Bet 65 French article

DOWN 1 Buddy Ebsen's hillbilly role 2 Way out 3 Forest animal 4 "Do unto __…" 5 Winter roof coating 6 Pastry 7 Animal pelt 8 Endless time 9 On the dot 10 Roof overhang 11 __ a test; passed easily 12 Griffey Sr. & Griffey Jr. 14 __ down; lost weight 21 Cleaning tools 25 Broke bread 26 Thirst for 27 Short-__; brief 28 Avignon farewell 29 Furry swimmer 30 Floor pads 31 Soul singer Hayes 32 Chutzpah 33 Helium & hydrogen 35 Farm building 38 Drop out 39 Saturday & Sunday 41 Faux __; social blunder 42 Roaring beast 44 Pooch 45 More destitute 47 Task 48 Slap 49 "Fuzzy Wuzzy __ bear…" 50 Actor West 52 Dubuque's state 53 Male animal 54 First king of Israel 55 Magazine title 59 Scale divisions: abbr.

Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: BURGERKINGOFTHEHILL (Burger King of the Hill) Path: (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)