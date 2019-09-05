Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 6, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Former Florida governor Bush
4 "Pirates __ Caribbean"
9 Reach a high point
13 Symbols for kisses
15 Characteristic
16 TV's "The Amazing __"
17 Old phone feature
18 Teeming crowd
19 Kiln kin
20 1/3 of a pregnancy term
22 Prescriptions, for short
23 Comedian Sahl
24 Siesta
26 Vises
29 Failing to mention
34 Disneyland attractions
35 Virginia or Georgia
36 Arabian or Yellow
37 Passionate
38 Funny & clever
39 Armed conflicts
40 22nd letter
41 Hemorrhoids
42 Depart
43 Teacher
45 Go to __; have a breakdown
46 __ Wednesday; start of Lent
47 Chef
48 Waterbird
51 Unscrupulous
56 Dry streambed
57 Revolving engine part
58 Metal fastener
60 As slippery __ eel
61 Cognizant
62 Thickheaded
63 No longer wild
64 Bet
65 French article






DOWN 
1 Buddy Ebsen's hillbilly role
2 Way out
3 Forest animal
4 "Do unto __…"
5 Winter roof coating
6 Pastry
7 Animal pelt
8 Endless time
9 On the dot
10 Roof overhang
11 __ a test; passed easily
12 Griffey Sr. & Griffey Jr.
14 __ down; lost weight
21 Cleaning tools
25 Broke bread
26 Thirst for
27 Short-__; brief
28 Avignon farewell
29 Furry swimmer
30 Floor pads
31 Soul singer Hayes
32 Chutzpah
33 Helium & hydrogen
35 Farm building
38 Drop out
39 Saturday & Sunday
41 Faux __; social blunder
42 Roaring beast
44 Pooch
45 More destitute
47 Task
48 Slap
49 "Fuzzy Wuzzy __ bear…"
50 Actor West
52 Dubuque's state
53 Male animal
54 First king of Israel
55 Magazine title
59 Scale divisions: abbr.

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: September 6, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: BURGERKINGOFTHEHILL (Burger King of the Hill) Path: (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Two for One Answer: BURGERKINGOFTHEHILL (Burger King of the Hill) Path: (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
