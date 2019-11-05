Deandre Baker reveals just how bad Giants coaching is - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While the Jets are taking up most of the focus on bad football in the New York City area, the Giants are doing their part in throwing their hat into the ring of ineptitude.

The Giants have now lost five straight following an embarrassing (and boring) 37-18 result on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniel Jones continues to be a turnover machine with an interception and two fumbles while being sacked five times behind an offensive line that isn’t doing much to protect the Giants’ franchise quarterback.

But it’s another rookie in cornerback Deandre Baker who is making headlines following Monday night.

The first-round pick out of Georgia has had a difficult introduction into life in the NFL and it continued against the Cowboys when he completely whiffed on his coverage that led to Amari Cooper’s 45-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.

With the Giants playing in man-to-man defense, Baker looked as though he was playing zone, which allowed Dallas’ top receiver to get loose for the big score that iced things at MetLife Stadium.

After the game, the 22-year-old made admitted that he still doesn’t really know the Giants’ defensive schemes. That’s quite an indictment on defensive coordinator James Bettcher and the rest of the Giants’ coaching staff.

“Just the plays and everything like that,” Baker said on what he had to improve on most (h/t NJ.com ). “The playbook. Just knowing the plays. Knowing what I need to do. Knowing my assignment.”

It’s one thing if this was Baker’s first or second week in the NFL. But his rookie season is past the halfway point and if the Giants are doing anything to improve their first-round pick’s understanding of the defense, then they are the problem. Not the player.

The Giants have allowed the most passing plays of 40 yards or more this season with 11 in nine games.