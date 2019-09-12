Discover the ROI of an MBA - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An MBA is one of the most talked about graduate degrees in the world…but the burning question on a lot of people’s minds is, “do I need one? Won’t experience make up for not pursuing an MBA?”

The answer definitely varies based on your personal and professional situation, but one thing that’s for certain is that an MBA can help set you up for success in your career and give you some serious return on investment.

Progress your Career with an MBA

From a possible long-term salary boost to career progression and professional prestige, you stand to gain a lot from an MBA… But what really is the ROI on an MBA? In the US, A bachelor’s degree holder earns an average of $61K a year, whereas an MBA earns an average of $85K in the according to PayScale. At TopMBA.com, we have also conducted our own research on MBA salaries, captured in this article, “Expectations versus Reality”. Our research showed that the average MBA salary in the US is $94K with salaries of $115,000+ being the baseline for an experienced MBA holder in certain industries. An extra $24K+ a year could definitely go a long way!

While an MBA is a highly valued degree that can earn you a salary boost, it’s also a designation and distinction in the world of business that can set you apart from many others. 33.4 percent of Americans have attained a bachelor’s degree, but only 9.3 percent of adults over 25 have a master’s degree, according to the Census Bureau.

If you don’t have an undergrad degree in business or a substantial business background, it could catapult you into a new career, or advance you in your current one, or even allow you to be the entrepreneur that you always dreamed of being. While earning your MBA, you’ll also have the opportunity to make connections with students, professors, alumni, and business leaders who can help you in your career. And we all know that networking is an important part of business. So, what are you waiting for?

