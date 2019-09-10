Eagles DT Malik Jackson out for season with foot injury - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Philadelphia Eagles starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019 season due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, as first reported by NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo

Jackson suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ Week 1 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday where he recorded one tackle.

“I remember just doing a pass rush … and I was on the ground the next [moment],” Jackson said (h/t Jeff McLane , Philadelphia Inquirer). “I don’t know what I did. I just got up and it hurt more than it did the play before.”

A Lisfranc injury is when one or more metatarsal bones, located at the top of the foot, become displaced.

Jackson will need surgery, which likely will be next week according to Garafolo.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Eagles during the offseason as a free agent. He spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a four-year stint and a Super Bowl 50 title with the Denver Broncos.

Jackson recorded 32.5 career sacks, 253 total tackles and 55 tackles for a loss in his first seven NFL seasons. He had appeared in every game over the past three years despite a dip in playing time during 2018 with the Jaguars.

In an offseason in which the Eagles traded Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots, the signing of Jackson was a necessity to provide the organization with at least some depth, if not a starting talent, at the defensive tackle position.

Now with Jackson out, the Eagles will look to Timmy Jernigan to step up and fill in.

Jernigan recorded Philadelphia’s lone sack on Sunday against the Redskins, a triumphant return after a difficult year.

The 26-year-old suffered a back injury last year that limited him to just three games before the option in his contract was declined by the Eagles to bring him back on a cheaper, one-year deal.

He has yet to live up to expectations that came with him after joining the Eagles from the Baltimore Ravens. After putting up 13 sacks in his first three seasons in Baltimore, Jernigan has 3.5 in 19 games with the Eagles.

Should Jernigan struggle as the starter, Hassan Ridgeway could see an influx of reps on the defensive line.