Eagles not Cowboys still best bet to win NFC East - Metro US

An Eagles – Cowboys Holy War in the NFC Championship Game this coming January cannot be ruled out, but before we get there we have the NFC East crown to get to. Here are the current odds to win the division at MetroBet.us/Sugar:

Cowboys -112

Eagles -112

Giants +2500

Redskins +3000

Bet Now

Betting division odds right now can offer great value. For instance, you can get the 2-0 49ers at +350 to win the NFC West right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Playing the Eagles to win the division is not nearly as lucrative, but it is still worth throwing a few bucks on.

Everyone loves the Cowboys right now, but as we’ve pointed out multiple times over the past few weeks – NFL trends change in a hurry. Dallas is going to get even more national love this coming Sunday as they have the cupcake Dolphins at home. But after that, things start to get a little rough.

Dallas plays at New Orleans in Week 4, is at New England in Week 12, and is at Chicago in Week 14. The Eagles’ road schedule the rest of the way is relatively easy in comparison as they only play one team away from the Linc that made the playoffs last season (Dallas in Week 7). The Birds do not play New Orleans, and they get the Patriots and Bears at home.

The back end of the Eagles’ schedule is also loaded with home games and layup wins against the Giants. Five of the Eagles’ last eight games will be at home, and they’ll see Big Blue in Weeks 14 and 17.

So Dallas is going to get the early season headlines this year. But the Eagles should be the ones partying in December.

The play: $5 on Eagles to win NFC East, $5 on 49ers to win NFC West