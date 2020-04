CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s M2 money supply growth was up 13.16% year-on-year in November, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The money supply stood at 4.05 trillion Egyptian pounds ($253.13 billion) as of the end of November compared to 4.02 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of October.

($1 = 16.0000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kevin Liffey)