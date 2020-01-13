Eight people injured in stabbing spree in Colorado Springs: local media - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – A man was taken into custody after stabbing eight people at multiple locations in Colorado Springs on Monday morning, local media reported.

The stabbing spree lasted about an half an hour and occurred near walking trails in the city of 460,000 people, a local CBS affiliate reported. Eventually, some of the victims were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived, it said.

The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to local hospitals, KKTV News reported.

Police were first called at 1:30 a.m. local time to the Midland Trail in west Colorado Springs, where they found two victims and several others in a nearby park.

About 30 minutes later, police were alerted to two other victims in another area of the city where they took the suspect into custody, the news station reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Tom Brown)