Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the New York City Wine & Food Festival! - Metro US

This sweepstakes has ended.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine &Food Festival descends on the city this October with a star-studded lineup of over 80 events, 500 top chefs and this is YOUR chance to win your ticket in!

Prost! This is not your average Oktoberfest celebration – Andrew Zimmern, best known as host of Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods, hosts a festive afternoon of delicious brats, soft pretzels and German treats created from some of the best NYC restaurants! Plus, unlimited beer, wine and cocktails makes for the perfect Fall afternoon. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Oktoberfest, happening Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-6pm, and dig into unlimited Oktoberfest treats and good times! Must be 21 or older to enter.

For more information, click here.

One winner will be notified via email. For complete terms and conditions, click here. This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from 9/12/19 through 9/25/19.

