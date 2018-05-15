2018 Billboard Music Awards: Start time, how to watch online

The Billboards are this weekend and you don't want to miss a moment of performances and celebrity moments.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards is taking place soon and just about everyone is ready to see what celebs will dazzle the red carpet and who will take home the most awards this year.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are all nominated for 15 Billboard Music Awards this year and all three artists will compete against Drake, who had nine total nominations and Taylor Swift, who was nominated for five this year.

It should be interesting to see who wins the Top Female Artist award this year, as Taylor Swift and Cardi B are both nominated in the same category.

Music legend Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. According to Billboard, Jackson has had more than 100 No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard charts through her career and is one of only four artists to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in each of the last four decades. Needless to say, Ms. Jackson has a lot of hits under her belt and is well deserving of this award.

Singer and "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson will be the host this year at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

To get you prepared for one of music’s biggest nights, we’ve provided you with all you need to know to make sure you don’t miss the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, including start time and how to stream the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

When does the 2018 Billboard Music Awards start?

The 2018 Billboard Awards will be held on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT.

How to live stream 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC. If you already have cable or access to local networks, you’ll be able to watch the show. If you want to watch online, you’ll need your TV login credentials to watch the 2018 Billboards.

If you’re someone who doesn’t have a TV login but want to make sure you don’t miss a second of award winners and live performances you could potentially start a free trial for Hulu Live, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, SlingTV and DirecTV Now. Just make sure you read the fine print and make sure you’re not charged up or if you can cancel before you’re charged.

2018 Billboard Music Awards nominees

Below is an abbreviated list of nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The complete list of nominees can be found on the official website.

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift