Oscars 2018: Full list of nominees

From "Call Me by Your Name" to "Dunkirk," you won't want to miss this year's Oscars.

It’s that time of year again for movie lovers to break out the popcorn (or whatever your award season snack of choice is) and root for their favorite 2018 Oscar nominees. Maybe you plan to watch for the major films "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Paul Thomas Anderson’s "Phantom Thread" or "The Post" (hey, Meryl). Perhaps you’re in it to see if Pixar will get another title for Best Animated Short Film. Or, maybe you can't wait to find out if the one female Best Director nominee, Greta Gerwig, will be victorious in the male-dominated category.

In any case, this Sunday, March 4 is the date and 8:00 p.m.ET/5:00 p.m. PT is the time — and if you need to know where to watch, we’ve got that covered too.

Final voting ending today, and we can just taste those upcoming Academy Awards.

Full list: 2018 Oscar nominees

The full list of 2018 Oscar nominees announced earlier this month are:

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Animated Feature

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Animated Short

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly’s Game"

"Mudbound"

Original Screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

Best Documentary Feature

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Best Live Action Short Film

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O’Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul" (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Film Editing

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Sound Editing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sound Mixing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Production Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Original Score

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Original Song

"Mighty River" - "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love" - "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me" - "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something" - "Marshall"

"This Is Me" - "The Greatest Showman"

Makeup and Hair

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"

Costume Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

View Metro’s predictions for which of these 2018 Oscar nominees will end up winning.

Check back in tomorrow for our coverage of how to watch the Oscars this year and again, after the awards, for our full list of winners.