Oscars 2019: Complete list of winners

Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The 2019 Oscars aired Sunday night and it was a night to remember. In case you missed the 91st Academy Awards or didn’t stay up late to see if your favorite film, actress or actor took home an Oscar, here’s the complete list of winners from the 2019 Oscars.

Universal Pictures’ Green Book starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali earned the best picture award at the 2019 Oscars.

Spike Lee earned his very first Oscar by winning best-adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” and delivered an emotional speech on stage when he accepted the award.

Spike Lee’s Oscar 2019 speech for “BlacKkKlansman”

2019 Oscars winners

Below is a full list of all the nominees and the winners at the 91st Academy Awards.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book" (WINNER)

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (WINNER)

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Foreign Language Film

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma" (WINNER)

"Shoplifters"

Documentary (Short)

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence." (WINNER)

Documentary Feature

"Free Solo" (WINNER)

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

Original Song

"All The Stars" - "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight" - "RBG"

"Shallow" - "A Star Is Born (WINNER)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "Mary Poppins Returns"

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" - "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Animated Feature Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (WINNER)

Adapted Screenplay

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman" (WINNER)

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Original Screenplay

"First Reformed"

"Green Book" (WINNER)

"Roma"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" (WINNER)

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best Director

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (WINNER)

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Production Design

"Black Panther" (WINNER)

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

Cinematography

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma" (WINNER)

"A Star Is Born"

Best Costume Design

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Black Panther" (WINNER)

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

Best Sound Editing

"A Quiet Place"

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)

"First Man"

"Roma"

Sound Mixing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Animated Short Film

"Animal Behaviour"

"Bao" (WINNER)

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

Live Action Short Film

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin" (WINNER)

Original Score

"Black Panther" (WINNER)

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man" (WINNER)

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Film Editing

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)

"Green Book"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

Makuep and Hairstyling

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Vice" (WINNER)