Oscars 2019: Complete list of winners
In case you missed the show, here are all the winners from the 91st annual Academy Awards.
The 2019 Oscars aired Sunday night and it was a night to remember. In case you missed the 91st Academy Awards or didn’t stay up late to see if your favorite film, actress or actor took home an Oscar, here’s the complete list of winners from the 2019 Oscars.
Universal Pictures’ Green Book starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali earned the best picture award at the 2019 Oscars.
Spike Lee earned his very first Oscar by winning best-adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” and delivered an emotional speech on stage when he accepted the award.
Below is a full list of all the nominees and the winners at the 91st Academy Awards.
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book" (WINNER)
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
"Vice"
Amy Adams, "Vice"
Marina de Tavira, "Roma"
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (WINNER)
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
"Capernaum"
"Cold War"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma" (WINNER)
"Shoplifters"
"Black Sheep"
"End Game"
"Lifeboat"
"A Night at the Garden"
"Period. End of Sentence." (WINNER)
"Free Solo" (WINNER)
"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"
"Minding the Gap"
"Of Fathers and Sons"
"RBG"
"All The Stars" - "Black Panther"
"I'll Fight" - "RBG"
"Shallow" - "A Star Is Born (WINNER)
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "Mary Poppins Returns"
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" - "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (WINNER)
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
"BlacKkKlansman" (WINNER)
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"A Star Is Born"
"First Reformed"
"Green Book" (WINNER)
"Roma"
"The Favourite"
"Vice"
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" (WINNER)
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"
Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (WINNER)
Adam McKay, "Vice"
"Black Panther" (WINNER)
"The Favourite"
"First Man"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Roma"
"Cold War"
"The Favourite"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma" (WINNER)
"A Star Is Born"
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
"Black Panther" (WINNER)
"The Favourite"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Mary Queen of Scots"
"A Quiet Place"
"Black Panther"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)
"First Man"
"Roma"
"Black Panther"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)
"First Man"
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
"Animal Behaviour"
"Bao" (WINNER)
"Late Afternoon"
"One Small Step"
"Weekends"
"Detainment"
"Fauve"
"Marguerite"
"Mother"
"Skin" (WINNER)
"Black Panther" (WINNER)
"BlacKkKlansman"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Christopher Robin"
"First Man" (WINNER)
"Ready Player One"
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)
"Green Book"
"The Favourite"
"Vice"
"Border"
"Mary Queen of Scots"
"Vice" (WINNER)