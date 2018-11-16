Every year Freeform brings Christmas spirit right into everyone's home with their 25 Days of Christmas special programming. The whole month of December is filled with holiday favorites, old classics, new premieres filled with jolly yule-tide stories and even some long-awaited sequels (looking at you Life Size fans). Here is everything you need to know about Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule.

New movies premiering on Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule

Some fresh new films will be premiering this year on Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule including Pop Up Santa Holiday Special, This Christmas, A Belle for Christmas, Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic, A Miracle on Christmas Lake and The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special. Freeform is also showing two network television premieres for the 2018 line-up as well, including the long-awaited Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve starring Tyra Banks and the new Christmas rom-com No Sleep ‘Til Christmas.

Classic Christmas movies featured on Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule

Christmas movies have been around for decades, and some classics are simply timeless. Favorites that are appearing on Freeform include Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Little Drummer Boy, The Santa Clause, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and Disney’s A Christmas Carol.

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule

The full schedule is available here, but listed below are some of the highlights for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 schedule that you can look forward to.

Saturday, December 1

7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05am/8:05c Home Alone 3

11:15am/10:15c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

1:15pm/12:15c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:20pm/2:20c Christmas with the Kranks

5:25pm/4:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35pm/6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size

Sunday, December 2

7am/6c Home Alone 3

9am/8c Eight Crazy Nights

11am/10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:05pm/12:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:35pm/1:35c Life-Size

4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9pm/8c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (Network Television Premiere)

11pm/10c The Holiday

Monday, December 3

7am/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12pm/11c The Truth About Christmas

2:10pm/1:10c The Holiday

5:25pm/4:25c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

7:25pm/6:25c The Santa Clause

9:30pm/8:30c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)

12am/11c The Family Stone

Tuesday, December 4

7am/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8am/7c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30am/10:30c Love the Coopers

2:05pm/1:05c The Family Stone

4:10pm/3:10c This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause

8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12am/11c Home Alone 3

Friday, December 7

7:30am/6:30c Jingle All the Way 2

11am/10c Call Me Claus

1:10pm/12:10c Unaccompanied Minors

3:15pm/2:15c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

5:15pm/4:15c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:20pm/6:20c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:50pm/8:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:55pm/10:55c A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, December 8

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8am/7c A Belle for Christmas

10:10am/9:10c Unaccompanied Minors

12:15pm/11:15c Deck the Halls

2:20pm/1:20c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:25pm/3:25c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

8pm/7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9pm/8c The Santa Clause

11pm/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1am/12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 10

7am/6c This Christmas

11am/10c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12pm/11c Love the Coopers

2:35pm/1:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9pm/8c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)

12am/11c Holiday in Handcuffs

Sunday, December 16

7am/6c A Belle for Christmas

9am/8c Jingle All the Way 2

11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12pm/11c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

2pm/1c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:05pm/3:05c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:20pm/10:20c A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)

Friday, December 21

7am/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10am/9c The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)

10:30am/9:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11am/10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30am/10:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:30pm/11:30c Love the Coopers

3pm/2c Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause

7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55pm/10:55c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Monday, December 24

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30pm/11:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:05pm/1:05c Jingle All the Way 2

4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:15pm/5:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause

12am/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 25

7am/6c Disney’s Prep & Landing

7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8am/7c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40pm/1:40c Christmas with the Kranks

4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause

6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55pm/7:55c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12am/11c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride