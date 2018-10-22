Lisa Vanderpump has been a big part of Bravo's Housewives franchise for almost ten years. Since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiered in 2010 Lisa, her husband Ken, children and all of her adorable pets (including swans and ponies) have been key players to the popular show. Vanderpump even has her own spin-off on Bravo with one of her restaurants SUR called Vanderpump Rules. But lately, there are rumors that Lisa is calling it quits with RHOBH, the question is are the rumors true?

Is Lisa Vanderpump leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Speculation started after Vanderpump stopped filming group events with the other ladies, fans consistently asked why and Vanderpump's co-stars including Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi were not exactly clear on the reason why Lisa was not filming with them but did throw some shade saying she was refusing.

Rinna coyly made an Instagram Live video with Girardi claiming that one cast member was refusing to take a “group shot” with the rest of the ladies, presumably referencing a cast photo for the upcoming ninth season. “We’re here shooting, the whole cast is here. Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us so we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody is holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us. Can you imagine? Who is that?”

She added: “We’re all doing a group shot together and someone is sequestered in a room, she won’t come shoot with us. They’re going to have to, like, put her in, in like a computer-like way! Who could it be?”

Later on, Girardi confirmed that they were talking about their restauranteur co-star.

“You know, facts are facts. That’s a fact,” Girardi, told E! News’ Daily Pop when asked about Vanderpump refusing to be around her costars at the recent shoot. “If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit [Kemsley] has, or everyone else has, you know, it’s an ensemble cast.”

Another RHOBH star Camille Grammar recently flew to Hawaii along with her other co-stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna to celebrate her marriage to David C. Meyer. Noticeably gone was Lisa Vanderpump, and fans this time knew something was going on.

A source close to Lisa told People that the reality star is "going through a lot right now," citing heightened tensions with the Housewives and adding that the death of her brother Mark in May "took a toll" on her.

"Lisa's choosing not to film during any of the group activities," the source said, "Lisa doesn't want to be around the women as a group, so she's getting less filming time. But nobody has quit. She's definitely still on the show."

Vanderpump has spoken out about her brother's death previously as well. "It's not about putting on anybody else. I don't need support. I don't need sympathy. I just need to process it myself. It's been hard," she said. "Yes, I am a strong woman but I'm still emotionally vulnerable."

"I think a lot of people who follow me and know me know that this year has been much more challenging for me than a normal year," she continued. "I have done 320 episodes of reality television. This year, there were certain things that felt very different to me. I'm not having a go at anybody, I never do, because it's not who I want to be, it's not who I want to be. I want to focus on things for the greater good and carry on doing what we're doing and try to enjoy my life."

When fans asked through comments on Instagram why Lisa Vanderpump was not in attendance at Grammars wedding Kyle Richards commented, "She was invited," and told another fan, "This is about Camille. It's a special time for her."

Camille told People she "understands" why Lisa didn't come, saying, "I respect her decision. Lisa was very apologetic about it."

Lisa recently posted an Instagram picture of herself at a Dodgers game while the rest of the ladies were in Hawaii, "Now, let's concentrate on the important stuff... Go Dodgers!!!" Lisa wrote. "If you need me back to throw the first pitch, I'm available."