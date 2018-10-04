It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is filmed in numerous locations around the city Photo: Getty

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the beloved comedy about the most selfish/hilarious group of people owning a bar in South Philadelphia has been a hit for years for a reason. Rob Mcelhenny or Mac on the show grew up in Philadelphia and knows the city's ins and outs. The show may be fictional, but it does take place in a lot of prime Philly locations. Although there are a lot of scenes filmed in Los Angeles, there are always sneak peeks of the City of Brotherly Love in at least a few episodes each season.

Where to find the Philly locations filmed in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field

The field is showcased in the opening credits of the show and also made an appearance when the gang tried out to be on the Philadelphia Eagles.

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park

The gang's World Series Defense episode on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia showcases the home of the Phillies throughout the whole show. Although they are in the parking lot the entire time, you can catch glimpses of the stadium, especially the scene where Charlie throws Dennis into a car.

1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia

Bruce Mathis' Office

After Dennis and Dee discover their biological father (not frank) lives in Philly, they pay him a visit at his office, and it's located on 21st street by the 300 block close to Rittenhouse Square. It is a private property so you might not be able to meet Bruce.

318 S 21st St., Philadelphia,

Penns Landing

Another location clearly distinguishable in the opening credits.

Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Not only in the Benjamin Franklin bridge in the opening credits scenes but it also makes sneak peeks in episodes throughout all twelve seasons so far.

Boathouse Row

People who don't live in Philly may think that the night-time shot of the lit up row of houses along the water is just holiday lights. Philadelphians know that those houses are actually boathouses, and the pretty lights make up the historic Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River.

Pub & Kitchen

The popular bar and restaurant made an appearance when Dee aka Desert Rose sends Artemis to meet with her Solider penpal.

1946 Lombard St., Philadelphia, thepubandkitchen.com

Bertolino's Pharmacy

The pharmacy is the location where Dennis implements his D.E.N.N.I.S. system.

1500 S 12th St., Philadelphia, bertolinospharmacy.net

Farmica

Farmica masqueraded as a swanky gin bar in the episode where the gang gets shushed. You can check out the bar and eatery and pray there isn't a rude man who shushes.

15 S 3rd St., Philadelphia farmiciarestaurant.com

Historical Society of Pennsylvania

The Historical Society of Pennsylvania is featured in the episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia where the gang tries to declare Paddy's Pub a historical site for its role in the American Revolution.

1300 Locust St., Philadelphia, hsp.org

Swan Fountain

Swan fountain makes an appearance in the series when Dee throws change into it. Then when Charlie tries to steal the change. Then when Frank pees in it.

Logan Square, Philadelphia

Helium Comedy Club

Dee makes her big break aka The Gang Breaks Dee at this popular comedy spot located in Center City.

2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Italian Market

The famous spot in the city makes a few appearances throughout the series including when Charlie finds out what a pear is.

Bella Vista neighborhood, Philadelphia

Strawberry Mansion Bridge

You can see the bridge as a backdrop in the Mac Day episode.

Alla Spina

Suds aka the fishbowl drinking award-winning bar is actually located in the Fairmount area of the city. Alla Spina just recently closed their doors after five years.

1410 Mt Vernon St., Philadelphia