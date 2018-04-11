Everything we know about American Horror Story season 8

American Horror Story is on to the next season after "Cult" left viewers as horrified as ever (i.e. Trump election and scary clowns). Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed some new information about American Horror Story season 8 at a panel with cast members on April 6, Variety reported. It’s some exciting stuff — hold on to your AHS hats, my friends. Here's what we know so far.

American Horror Story season 8 release date

We know that American Horror Story season 8 is slated to air sometime this year (probably in the fall), and Murphy revealed that filming will begin around June 16.

American Horror Story season 8 cast

At last week's panel, Murphy said that returning cast members will include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Kathy Bates (or, who I will forever know as Madame LaLaurie from AHS "Coven") and Leslie Grossman.

He also revealed that Peters — who played a cult leader in the last season — will return as a "comedic" hairstylist. Joan Collins will portray his grandmother, and Anjelica Huston might make an appearance as well.

It also looks like Paulson and Peters will direct an episode of American Horror Story season 8.

When asked about cast diversity, Murphy said that "three of our leads are indeed minorities."

American Horror Story season 8 theme

Murphy confirmed that the next season will take place in the future. Rumors circulated last month that it might be set in 2032:

According to a source AHS8 is titled “Radioactive”, and set in 2032 Arizona after a Nuclear blast. Dylan McDermott, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter and Eddie Cibran are set to appear. News comes from @ahsnewsupdates on instagram. #AHS #AHS8 pic.twitter.com/EjcffZdLa5 — AHS Central (@Facts_AHS) March 29, 2018

Though he didn’t reveal specifics, Murphy told panel attendees that season 8 is set "18 months from today" (so not 2032). If you do the math, that’s around October 2019 — October 6, 2019 to be exact.

He added that they’re "sort of getting back to the 'Asylum,' 'Coven' feeling," which will be more "fantasy inspired" and "heightened."

And of course, fans did what they do best: they got to thinking. One fan theorized that the American Horror Story season 8 theme is connected to President Kennedy's advisory of potential nuclear war with the Soviet Union on October 6, 1961.

"October 6th [2019] will be the 58th anniversary of President Kennedy telling Americans to build nuclear bomb shelters," the AHS viewer wrote on Reddit, The Wrap reported. "I know it’s kind of a stretch and probably not right, I just thought it might have something to do with the 'Nuclear' title of the season that’s been floating around."

18 months from April 6, is October 6. On that date in 1961, President Kennedy briefed the American citizens, urging them to build bomb shelters in case of a Nuclear detonation. What do you think of this clue? #AHS pic.twitter.com/BmZV1mfeWw — AHS Central (@Facts_AHS) April 10, 2018

By "Nuclear," the fan is referring to a potential "Radioactive" theme that was reportedly trademarked in March. Murphy told Entertainment Weekly late last month that he could neither confirm nor deny that "Radioactive" will be the title of American Horror Story season 8.

A new trademark has been filed for "American Horror Story: Radioactive". Could this be the name of the next season? #AHS8 👀 pic.twitter.com/xSG1SKfRAo — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) March 13, 2018

American Horror Story season 8 trailer

Sadly, there isn't an American Horror Story season 8 trailer available yet, but check back with Metro — we'll be updating this story as soon as one is released.

For now, here’s a refresher of "Cult," the seventh season:

Let’s just hope there are no more clowns in AHS' future. Please, Murphy — if you're reading — spare us this time around.