August Ames dies dead at 23 - How did porn star die?

Ames was one of the most famous porn stars in the world

Famed porn star August Ames died Tuesday at the age of 23.

Ames’ cause of death was not revealed immediately but speculation on Twitter said that she had been battling depression.

“She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me,” her husband, director Kevin Moore told AVN.com. “Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”

Ames debuted in 2013 and was a two-time AVN Award-winner with more than 270 credits, according to AVN.

Ames reportedly worked at a tanning salon and a bar before entering the pornography business.

The news of her death was all over social media Wednesday, and was met with thousands of pornography jokes despite the alleged sad circumstances surrounding her death.

Depression and Suicide is a real thing. Words and actions can affect people. It’s all fun and games until someone is dead somewhere then you come to your senses. Off this twitter shit

RIP #augustames — Rudy (@Rudy_Legros) December 6, 2017