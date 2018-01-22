The best celebrity posts from the Women's March 2018

JLaw, Adele and Cameron Diaz take a picture at the Women's March 2018. Photo: Instagram/Adele

This past weekend, the year anniversary of the Women’s March on Washington attracted hundreds of thousands across the nation.

Women’s March Inc. and Women’s March Global kicked off their 2018 agenda called, "Power To The Polls," focused on harnessing the political power of women.

Mayor Bill De Blasio cited about 200,000 as the official headcount for NYC. Tens of thousands took to the streets in Seattle, and the L.A. march attracted over half a million, reported one local news site.

When it came to the main event in Las Vegas on Sunday, attendance also reached the thousands.

"When our country was in free fall, the Women's March got us out of our despair and out of our homes and into the streets," Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, said at the rally regarding the 2017 march that started it all. "And ever since that day, women have been shaking the foundation of America."

Activists and celebrities alike addressed the gathered crowds, then joined in the masses as they marched through the streets, signs and spirits held high.

These are some of the best celebrity posts from the nationwide protest.

Emma Watson

Watson posted a picture to Instagram of a little girl’s sign that read, "Girls can do anything." Her caption stated, "Yes they can."

Yes they can #womensmarch2018 A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:09pm PST

Viola Davis

Davis posted a powerful speech in which she declared, "I am speaking today not just for the 'me toos' … but when I raise my hand, I am aware of all the women who are still in silence. The women who are faceless. The women who don’t have the money and don’t have the Constitution and who don’t have the confidence and who don’t have the images in our media that gives them a sense of self-worth enough to break their silence that’s rooted in the shame of assault."

We are worthy!!!❤ 🎥:@cnn A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:33pm PST

Natalie Portman

Portman posted a clip of the speech she made at the L.A. Women’s March.

"One year ago on this stage I was very pregnant, and we talked about the beginning of a revolution," she said. "Today my new daughter is walking, and because of you, the revolution is rolling."

Women’s march Los Angeles January 20th 2018 A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

Phoebe Tonkin

The actress, who attended the Women’s March in L.A., posted a picture with the caption, "Find your local girl gang."

Adele

The singer posted to Instagram with JLaw and Cameron Diaz, and she wrote about her wishes for the future. "To raise my son to be a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people."

Elizabeth Banks

Banks took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the L.A. Women’s March. One of them was this hilarious (but accurate) sign.

#vote #WMLA2018 A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher posted an adorable selfie with wife Mila Kunis.

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

And then another, just of Mila, because he’s a proud husband.

Womens march LA!!! A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

Olivia Wilde

In a long Instagram about the L.A. march, Wilde posted part of her speech in the caption. "We must reach across cultural divides and recognize our power as an undivided force. This means white women need to hold up our end of the fight, not just coming to rallies with like-minded others, but reaching deep into our own families and communities, deep into the places where women wore t-shirts that read, 'Trump can grab my pussy,' and have courageous conversations about what freedom really looks like."

Derry Barrymore

Barrymore shared a video to Instagram during the march this weekend (where she looked right at home and got a little emotional) with the caption, "#march for all women. And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life…daughters Olive and Frankie #fightlikeagirl."

Amy Schumer

The comedian came through with a series of pictures full of "TIME’S UP" signs and smiling faces. But this one takes the cake.

Boss of her own body #timesup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Halsey

The singer shared a video of her Women's March speech on Twitter. As a lengthy poem addressing rape and assault, it was unlike any speaker’s address that weekend. You can read the full transcript here.

here is my entire “A Story Like Mine” poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l3fji73woM — h (@halsey) January 20, 2018

It concludes: