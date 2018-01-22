The best celebrity posts from the Women's March 2018

This past weekend, the year anniversary of the Women’s March on Washington attracted hundreds of thousands across the nation.
Women’s March Inc. and Women’s March Global kicked off their 2018 agenda called, "Power To The Polls," focused on harnessing the political power of women.
Mayor Bill De Blasio cited about 200,000 as the official headcount for NYC. Tens of thousands took to the streets in Seattle, and the L.A. march attracted over half a million, reported one local news site.
When it came to the main event in Las Vegas on Sunday, attendance also reached the thousands.
"When our country was in free fall, the Women's March got us out of our despair and out of our homes and into the streets," Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, said at the rally regarding the 2017 march that started it all. "And ever since that day, women have been shaking the foundation of America."
Activists and celebrities alike addressed the gathered crowds, then joined in the masses as they marched through the streets, signs and spirits held high.
These are some of the best celebrity posts from the nationwide protest.
Emma Watson
Watson posted a picture to Instagram of a little girl’s sign that read, "Girls can do anything." Her caption stated, "Yes they can."
Viola Davis
Davis posted a powerful speech in which she declared, "I am speaking today not just for the 'me toos' … but when I raise my hand, I am aware of all the women who are still in silence. The women who are faceless. The women who don’t have the money and don’t have the Constitution and who don’t have the confidence and who don’t have the images in our media that gives them a sense of self-worth enough to break their silence that’s rooted in the shame of assault."
Natalie Portman
Portman posted a clip of the speech she made at the L.A. Women’s March.
"One year ago on this stage I was very pregnant, and we talked about the beginning of a revolution," she said. "Today my new daughter is walking, and because of you, the revolution is rolling."
Phoebe Tonkin
The actress, who attended the Women’s March in L.A., posted a picture with the caption, "Find your local girl gang."
Adele
The singer posted to Instagram with JLaw and Cameron Diaz, and she wrote about her wishes for the future. "To raise my son to be a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people."
The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018
Elizabeth Banks
Banks took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the L.A. Women’s March. One of them was this hilarious (but accurate) sign.
Ashton Kutcher
Kutcher posted an adorable selfie with wife Mila Kunis.
And then another, just of Mila, because he’s a proud husband.
Olivia Wilde
In a long Instagram about the L.A. march, Wilde posted part of her speech in the caption. "We must reach across cultural divides and recognize our power as an undivided force. This means white women need to hold up our end of the fight, not just coming to rallies with like-minded others, but reaching deep into our own families and communities, deep into the places where women wore t-shirts that read, 'Trump can grab my pussy,' and have courageous conversations about what freedom really looks like."
LOS ANGELES SHOWED UP! Wow what an amazing turnout. 700,000! It was an honor to speak on that stage after so many incredible organizers and artists. November 6th HERE WE COME. Here’s a bit of my speech I feel passionate about. Thank you for hearing me. ❤️ “We must reach across cultural divides and recognize our power as an undivided force. This means white women need to hold up our end of the fight, not just coming to rallies with like-minded others, but reaching deep into our own families and communities, deep into the places where women wore t-shirts that read, "Trump can grab my pussy," and have courageous conversations about what freedom really looks like. We need to take leadership and direction from women of color, like Tarana Burke, who initiated the #metoo call to action, Susan Burton of Los Angeles, who urges us to heed the skyrocketing numbers of women who are incarcerated, and Dejuana Thompson, who led the #wokevote effort in Alabama that helped mobilize an unprecedented number of black voters - especially black women - to the polls. We must amplify their voices as we learn from their experience.” Together, we rise. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻
Derry Barrymore
Barrymore shared a video to Instagram during the march this weekend (where she looked right at home and got a little emotional) with the caption, "#march for all women. And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life…daughters Olive and Frankie #fightlikeagirl."
Amy Schumer
The comedian came through with a series of pictures full of "TIME’S UP" signs and smiling faces. But this one takes the cake.
Halsey
The singer shared a video of her Women's March speech on Twitter. As a lengthy poem addressing rape and assault, it was unlike any speaker’s address that weekend. You can read the full transcript here.
here is my entire “A Story Like Mine” poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l3fji73woM— h (@halsey) January 20, 2018
It concludes:
But we are not free until all of us are free
So love your neighbor, please treat her kindly
Ask her story and then shut up and listen
Black, Asian, poor, wealthy, trans, cis, Muslim, Christian
Listen, listen and then yell at the top of your lungs
Be a voice for all those who have prisoner tongues
For the people who had to grow up way too young
There is work to be done
There are songs to be sung
Lord knows there's a war to be won