The most binge-worthy shows to watch on Hulu (April 2018)

From Ancient Aliens to the second season of Preacher, there are tons of great shows to binge on Hulu next month.

Sometimes you just want to turn your brain off and just sit on your couch and let the episodes fly by one another. We've already told you about some great movies coming to both Netflix and Amazon next month. Here are the best TV shows on Hulu to watch this April.

The best TV shows on Hulu to binge-watch April 2018

[Photo: A&E]

1.) Intervention

Starring: A lot of people who need some serious help.

Created by: Sam Mettler

Originally aired: 2005 - Present

Seasons: 16

Available on Hulu: April 1st.

A&E's long-running show "Intervention" has been forcing viewers to come face to face with the horrific side of addiction that is plaguing our country. With the current opiate epidemic in our country, this show is still painfully relevant. No matter the outcome of the show's goal to try and help people seek treatment, it is always highly enjoyable to watch and never pokes fun or passes judgment on its subjects. Seasons 15 and 16 will be added to Hulu on April 1st.

File under: The most binge-worthy shows to watch on Hulu about helping those in need.

[Photo: History Channel]

2.) Ancient Aliens

Starring: Georgio A. Tsoukalos ... the Aliens

Created by: Prometheus Entertainment

Originally aired: 2010 - Present

Seasons: 12

Available on Hulu: April 1st

Another season of a less credible yet highly watchable show will be added to Hulu this month. That's right, the twelfth season of the conspiracy theory touting History Channel show "Ancient Aliens" starring Giorgio A. Tsoukalos will be available for you to binge-stream to until you start second guessing every flicker of light you see outside of your apartment window. Sure, Action Bronson's show on Viceland where he gets high with his friends and laughs at AA is a trip, but nothing will beat watching the real thing. It's a bonkers wild ride into the unknown. But after a few episodes, you may think to yourself: "Maybe these guys are really on to something?"

File under: The TV shows on Hulu to watch when you need to tell yourself the truth is out there.

[Photo: AMC]

3.) Preacher

Starring: Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun

Created by: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Sam Catlin, and based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon

Originally aired: 2016 - Present

Seasons: 2

Available on Hulu: April 10th

Is there any other current show that is this twisted and bends the boundaries of what you can do on television quite like AMC's "Preacher"? The show follows small-town Texas preacher Jesse Custer played by Dominic Cooper who gains superpowers handed down from a higher-power to control people to his will with his mind. Joined by a foul-mouthed Irish Demon named Cassidy and his killer girlfriend Tulip, the crew sets out to rid the world of evil one bloody adventure at a time. The show's awesomely bloody second season will be available on Hulu April 10th.

File under: The best TV shows on Hulu for watching a man of the cloth kick some serious ass.

[Photo: NBC]

4.) The Carmichael Show

Starring: Jerrod Carmichael, Amber Stevens West, Tiffany Haddish, David Alan Greer

Created by: Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Stoller, Willie Hunter

Originally aired: 2015 - 2017

Seasons: 3

Available on Hulu: April 30th

Why do some of the most beloved shows from critics and small pockets of fans fall victim to cancellation? The most recent entry to this canon of shows is NBC's short-lived sitcom "The Carmichael Show". In its brief three-season run, creator Jerrod Carmichael and his writing staff took complicated topics such as a police brutality and the Bill Cosby story head-on in an unflinching and absolutely hilarious way. I honestly don't know what NBC was thinking canceling this one. The third and final season will be available on Hulu April 30th.

File under: The most binge-worthy shows to watch on Hulu that are destined for a reboot.

5.) The Handmaid's Tale

