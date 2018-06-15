BET Awards 2018: Date, time, list of nominees

The 18th annual award show celebrates the best in music, sports, TV and film.

SZA is nominated for for four BET Awards this year. Credit: Getty Images

The BET Awards 2018 is almost here and the ceremony will celebrate and honor musicians, athletes, and stars in television and film.

Actor Jamie Foxx returns this year as the host of the 18th annual BET Awards. The show will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, DJ Khaled has been nominated for a total of six trophies for BET Awards 2018. Recording artist SZA is nominated for four BET Awards including a nomination for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist and Best New Artist Award. Rapper and mother-to-be Cardi B is nominated for four BET Awards including a nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award where she will go against Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

Rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is nominated in five different categories including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and two nominations in Album of the Year for “DAMN” and “Black Panther: The Album”

Here’s everything you need to know about the BET Awards 2018, so you don’t miss out on anything.

When is the BET Awards 2018?

The 2018 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

BET Awards 2018 performers

We can expect to see amazing performances by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, Big Sean, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, Yolanda Adams, 2 Chainz, Migos and H.E.R. According to BET, other performers will be announced as the award show approaches.

BET Awards 2018 nominees

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyonce, “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Dej Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava DuVernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

Goldlink

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp, “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle In Time

Detroit

Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron

Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“CTRL” — SZA

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Culture II” — Migos

“Black Panther: The Album” — Kendrick Lamar & Various Artist

“Grateful” — DJ Khaled



BET Her Award

Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”

Lizzo, “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)

Chloe X Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”