BET Awards 2018: Date, time, list of nominees

The BET Awards 2018 is almost here and the ceremony will celebrate and honor musicians, athletes, and stars in television and film.
Actor Jamie Foxx returns this year as the host of the 18th annual BET Awards. The show will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
According to Billboard, DJ Khaled has been nominated for a total of six trophies for BET Awards 2018. Recording artist SZA is nominated for four BET Awards including a nomination for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist and Best New Artist Award. Rapper and mother-to-be Cardi B is nominated for four BET Awards including a nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award where she will go against Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.
Rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is nominated in five different categories including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and two nominations in Album of the Year for “DAMN” and “Black Panther: The Album”
Here’s everything you need to know about the BET Awards 2018, so you don’t miss out on anything.
When is the BET Awards 2018?
The 2018 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
BET Awards 2018 performers
We can expect to see amazing performances by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, Big Sean, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, Yolanda Adams, 2 Chainz, Migos and H.E.R. According to BET, other performers will be announced as the award show approaches.
BET Awards 2018 nominees
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyonce, “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Goldlink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp, “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle In Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar
“CTRL” — SZA
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Culture II” — Migos
“Black Panther: The Album” — Kendrick Lamar & Various Artist
“Grateful” — DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”
Lizzo, “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”