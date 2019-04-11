Billboard Music Awards 2019: Nominees, start time, how to watch

Cardi B is nominated for 21 Billboard Music Awards this year.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air in May and all the nominations are in.

This year, Bronx-born rapper Cardi B is continuing to dominate the music industry and is nominated for 21 Billboard Music Awards in 18 categories. Only Drake and the DJ duo The Chainsmokers have more Billboard nominations with 22 in 2017. Drake and Post Malone each have 17 nominations this year.

Mariah Carey will receive the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The legendary singer has a total of 18 No. 1 hits, including “Vision of Love, “Hero,” and “We Belong Together.” And when you throw in the fact that her classic Christmas song “All I want for Christmas Is You” is the highest-charting holiday song in 60 years.

If you’re excited about the upcoming 2019 Billboard Music Awards, or interested in seeing how many awards Cardi B will win this year, here’s what you need to know about the show including all of this year’s nominees, when the show airs and how you can watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on TV and online.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 host

Kelly Clarkson will host 2019 Billboard Awards. It will be her second time hosting the music award show. “I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more,” the 2002 American Idol winner and “Stronger” singer said in a statement earlier this year. “We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.” Related Articles What is Cardi B's net worth?

Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline Jay Z's Made in America Clarkson is currently a judge on NBC’s The Voice and will host her own NBC show in the fall called “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Billboard Music Awards 2019 performers

According to Hollywood Reporter, host Kelly Clarkson, Panic! at the Disco, Sam Smith, Khalid, Normani and Lauren Daigle are set to take the stage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 channel, time, live stream

The 2019 Billboard Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Vegas and will broadcast live on NBC on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch NBC live online by visiting nbc.com/live and logging in with your cable TV provider.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 nominees