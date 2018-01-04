Everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new house

After years of remodeling and redesigning, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West and their family have finally moved into their Hidden Hills home. But these are the Kardashian Wests, so it’s not without a fair share of non-drama.

Here’s everything we know about their new Hollywood home so far.

1. It first belonged to Lisa Marie Presley.

The couple purchased the home from Elvis Presley’s daughter in 2014 for $20 million. Chump change!

2. And the value has gone way up.

Since then, it’s been in a constant state of design, redesign, construction, expansion and landscaping — to the tune of $20 million in renovations. Don’t cry for the poor little richies, though: the estimated value of the home is now $60 million. Cool!

3. Kim will reportedly keep no jewelry in the house.

Surely inspired by her Paris robbery, Kardashian West has opted to keep no jewelry in her new home, according to TMZ. Sources tell the site that Kardashian doesn’t want to be a target for thieves, and she’ll be keeping what little jewelry she does own stored elsewhere. Smart!

4. And it’s big. We mean, really big.

TMZ says the compound — yes, we're calling it a compound — includes a studio for Kanye, a very large master bedroom addition, a spa, and tons of closet space. Projections in December 2016 put the property at about 20,000 square feet. Not bad!