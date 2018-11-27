Amanda Bynes has been a household name for years, the actress rose to stardom at a young age and even hosted her own show The Amanda Show at age 13. But fame is not always the easiest profession, soon after Bynes reached the peak of her career; the pressure seemed to be just too much. There were stories of walking off film sets, having meltdowns, arrests and of course a slew of tweets that infamously were on Bynes social media. The once-praised comedic actress became a topic of conversation relating to mental health instead of acting chops, and many people figured her career was over. Years after all of this controversy Amanda Bynes has agreed to give a tell-all interview and is unafraid of exposing mistakes she made in the past and lessons she has learned. Here are 5 shocking things we learned from the Amanda Bynes Paper Magazine interview.

5 shocking things we learned from the Amanda Bynes Paper Magazine interview

The 32-year old Bynes sat down with Paper Magazine for their annual "Break the Internet" issue. She started out by disclosing that she is four years sober and is currently enrolled at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise. But it wasn't long before the magazine delved deeper into topics that many fans thought they would never get answers to. There were some bombshell revelations during the Amanda Bynes Paper Magazine interview.

Depression

After the hit movie She's the Man starring Bynes and Channing Tatum hit the theaters, many thought this was a high-point for the young actresses' career. However, the film had a different effect on its star. "When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy," she explained. "I've never told anyone that." Bynes did also say that luckily just a few months later she had the "most amazing experience" working on the film Hairspray with Zach Efron and John Travolta.

Walking off the set of Hall Pass

Negative press was rampant after Bynes was reportedly fired from the film Hall Pass for her erratic behavior. However, Bynes has a different story as to what happened; Adderall was the culprit here, the young star said that being on the drug made her forget her lines while filming, and although she wasn't fired she did walk off leaving the crew hanging. "I did leave...it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they'd spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything."

The Tweets

During the Amanda Bynes Paper Magazine interview, the starlet was reluctant to disclose too much info about her state of mind and why exactly the slew of erratic tweets were sent, but she did state that she was incredibly sorry. "I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would," she admitted. "And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me….Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault—it's my own fault."

The Drug Use

It's no secret that Bynes was not acting like herself in recent years, there was speculation of mental illness, hard drugs or just a severe breakdown. Bynes disclosed what exactly was going on during these tumultuous years. "Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain," she explained. "I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter."

"It definitely isn't fun when people diagnose you with what they think you are," she explained. "That was always really bothersome to me…Truly, for me, [my behavior] was drug-induced, and whenever I got off of [drugs], I was always back to normal. I know that my behavior was so strange that people were just trying to grasp at straws for what was wrong. There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way."

Quitting acting

Bynes tweeted that she had quit the business with no explanation, until now. After watching herself at a screening for her film Easy A Bynes said she was "absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting. I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me," she explained. "I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things." However, there may be a comeback for the 32-year old fashion student, she said she would like to get back into the business "kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best. I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."

The full Amanda Bynes Paper Magazine interview is available on their website.