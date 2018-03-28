Everything you didn’t know about Julianne Hough’s husband

Julianne Hough is more than a triple threat. She's not only a dancer, singer and actress, but also a TV personality, philanthropist and designer. Oh, and she’s married to Brooks Laich (or "hockey hunk," as the Internet describes him).
You probably know Brooks as the Canadian NHL star who’s played for the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. You most likely heard that late last year, he was released from his dream team, the L.A. Kings, after 12 games and is now a free agent.
I want to sincerely thank the entire @lakings organization for the incredible experience I had with you this season! The entire organization is first class in every sense of the word. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me, and the relationships and memories that came from it. I personally want to thank Mr. Blake, Mr. Stevens and his staff, the medical, equipment + weight room staff, and notably of course my teammates - what an incredible group of genuine people! I wish you all the success in the world, may you all have long and prosperous careers, and thank you for sharing in our mutual love of the game of hockey! #weareallkings #gokingsgo #gkg #lovethissport
But here are some fast facts you didn’t know about Hough's husband.
Brooks isn't his real name
Hough’s husband was born Evan Brooks Laich. The NHL star, who goes by Brooks, was actually named after another sports icon: third baseman Brooks Robinson.
Harold Laich wanted to name his son after the Orioles Hall of Famer because he was a longtime fan.
"[S]eeing that he idolized Brooks and the way Brooks played, I think that influenced my dad a lot," Hough’s husband told The Washington Post.
Brooks is a guitar player
Brooks apparently can play the guitar — and rather well, too!
Back in 2008, he and former Caps teammate Jose Theodore, jammed out together in footage posted to YouTube.
Brooks learned how to play during his junior hockey days. "I had a lot of time on my hands playing junior hockey," Brooks told Hockey News. "I was out of school, so you had a couple hours before practice and then time after practice. I just had to learn the tablature and after that, you suck for about a month or two, but you pick it up pretty quick."
Mr @Richard_On - here's a little gift for you buddy, happy birthday pal!! 🎸🎉 https://t.co/1M96eRzILr— Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) February 9, 2015
He and Hough started a charity
Brooks and his wife started Love United, a non-profit dedicated to bringing safe drinking water to developing countries.
Hey guys - it’s Julianne and Brooks, and we are so excited to announce our humanitarian mission called @loveunited - and we would love for you to be a part of it! For our first mission, we have partnered with @charitywater and are raising funds to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in need! Water is the most basic need of every human on earth, and it breaks our hearts that there are hundreds of millions of people who live without it. With your help, we believe we can change that! So in the spirit of #GivingTuesday, please check out our @charitywater page (link in bio) and join us in working towards a day when every person on earth has clean water to drink. 100% of every donation directly funds clean water projects. Thank you so much for your kindness and support, much love to you all! J + B ❤️
"When we were in Zambia last year and Kenya this year, we saw firsthand how far people in their communities have to walk to and from river crossings, carrying heavy jugs of water back to their villages, the dangers they faced with crocodile attacks, and so many other challenges," reads a message from the couple on the charity's site. "With your help, we can absolutely change that by raising money to build wells that are sustainable and maintained over time, so people have clean water for years to come."
Brooks wants to be on DWTS
Hough, formerly a pro dancer on "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS), did not return as a judge for season 25 — and she won’t be returning for season 26 either.
"Just new chapters of life," she told Access this week.
When a reporter pointed out that season 26, premiering in April, is an all-athletes season, Brooks said that he’d be interested in joining the show.
"I would because I want to learn technically how to lead my wife," he explained.
Looks like he’s got the moves for it: