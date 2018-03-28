Everything you didn’t know about Julianne Hough’s husband

He wants to be on DWTS.

Julianne Hough is more than a triple threat. She's not only a dancer, singer and actress, but also a TV personality, philanthropist and designer. Oh, and she’s married to Brooks Laich (or "hockey hunk," as the Internet describes him).

You probably know Brooks as the Canadian NHL star who’s played for the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. You most likely heard that late last year, he was released from his dream team, the L.A. Kings, after 12 games and is now a free agent.

But here are some fast facts you didn’t know about Hough's husband.

Brooks isn't his real name

Hough’s husband was born Evan Brooks Laich. The NHL star, who goes by Brooks, was actually named after another sports icon: third baseman Brooks Robinson.

Harold Laich wanted to name his son after the Orioles Hall of Famer because he was a longtime fan.

"[S]eeing that he idolized Brooks and the way Brooks played, I think that influenced my dad a lot," Hough’s husband told The Washington Post.

Brooks is a guitar player

Brooks apparently can play the guitar — and rather well, too!

Back in 2008, he and former Caps teammate Jose Theodore, jammed out together in footage posted to YouTube.

Brooks learned how to play during his junior hockey days. "I had a lot of time on my hands playing junior hockey," Brooks told Hockey News. "I was out of school, so you had a couple hours before practice and then time after practice. I just had to learn the tablature and after that, you suck for about a month or two, but you pick it up pretty quick."

Mr @Richard_On - here's a little gift for you buddy, happy birthday pal!! 🎸🎉 https://t.co/1M96eRzILr — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) February 9, 2015

He and Hough started a charity

Brooks and his wife started Love United, a non-profit dedicated to bringing safe drinking water to developing countries.

"When we were in Zambia last year and Kenya this year, we saw firsthand how far people in their communities have to walk to and from river crossings, carrying heavy jugs of water back to their villages, the dangers they faced with crocodile attacks, and so many other challenges," reads a message from the couple on the charity's site. "With your help, we can absolutely change that by raising money to build wells that are sustainable and maintained over time, so people have clean water for years to come."

Brooks wants to be on DWTS

Hough, formerly a pro dancer on "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS), did not return as a judge for season 25 — and she won’t be returning for season 26 either.

"Just new chapters of life," she told Access this week.

When a reporter pointed out that season 26, premiering in April, is an all-athletes season, Brooks said that he’d be interested in joining the show.

"I would because I want to learn technically how to lead my wife," he explained.

Looks like he’s got the moves for it: