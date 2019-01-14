It seems that it was just yesterday that once-power couple Chris Pratt and Anna Farris called it quits and divorced while simultaneously breaking many fan's hearts. Now Pratt has taken the next step in his single life with his recently announced girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes the Terminator's daughter.) Is Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Is Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first sparked dating rumors in June when they were spotted on a romantic picnic date. However, the couple kept things under wraps until recently when Schwarzenegger celebrated her 29th birthday and Pratt posted on Instagram making their relationship public- citing that he was "thrilled" to be with her. The full birthday message read "Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care." The pair reportedly met through Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star then took to social media Sunday night to make the exciting announcement of their engagement. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️," the 39-year-old actor wrote. Schwarzenegger has still kept her relationship with Pratt private on social media and has not yet commented on their new engagement.

Anna Farris who has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett has not commented about her ex-husband's bombshell announcement quite yet either, but the House Bunny actress has said that the two still remain friends. "We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have. And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love," she said in a Sirius XM interview in April 2018.

So is Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger? Looks like its a big yes and the happy couple seems ecstatic.