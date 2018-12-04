The very public relationship, engagement and then very public break-up between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson happened within the blink of an eye (almost literally.) It hasn't been too long since their split, but it seems that there are rumors as well that Davidson is dipping back into the dating pool. But with who? Is Pete Davidson dating again?

An insider stated that the Saturday Night Live star "is dating again" just two months after his engagement ended. There has also been speculation that the comedian has been seen on dating apps as well. “Pete is dating again,” another source told US. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

After the initial break-up, not much was said from Grande or Davidson. Eventually, the comedian used his show as a platform to acknowledge the split "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK," he said during the Weekend Update segment. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

After Davidson did crack jokes about the finished relationship during a few skits on SNL, the Thank U, Next singer tweeted a subtweet that seemed to be pointed at her ex. "They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her. She knew he would see her tweet," said an insider. "Pete is having a hard time with the breakup and making jokes his way of dealing with it. Ariana hopes that he will have enough respect to not do it again."

It seems that Grande and Davidson smoothed things over after those incidents, but fans have not stopped directing blame and insults at the 25-year-old comedian, and he finally fired back. "I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference," Davidson wrote. "Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

"I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this." He ended his long note by saying, "To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."

So is Pete Davidson dating again? It seems so, although there is no official confirmation on who. Get back on that horse Pete.