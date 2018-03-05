WATCH: Fortune teller predicts Kate Middleton's royal wedding long before it happened

Kate Middleton is the real-life Paige Morgan from the 2004 film "The Prince & Me." She and Prince William met at University, fell madly in love and now, the husband and wife are expecting their third child. But long before their fairytale Royal Wedding in the spring of 2011, it was already predicted that Middleton would marry a "William" of great stature.

Let us explain.

Hello! Magazine published a 1995 video clip Monday in which Middleton, then 13 years old, had a featured role in the play "Murder in the Red Barn" at St. Andrew's Preparatory School. This was about 16 years before she would wed Prince William and become the Duchess of Cambridge.

In one scene, Middleton's character visits a fortune teller who takes her by the hand and predicts her future — a future which sounds eerily similar to the one she’s living now: she will marry a wealthy landowner named William.

"It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" the young Middleton asks, to which the fortune teller replies, "Indeed he will."

"And marry me?" she probes.

"And marry you," the fortune teller assures.

Though this William is not a prince, he's close enough to the real thing. Coincidence? Fate? A really good prediction from one of her teachers who wrote the play?

We're going to opt for fate because clearly the power of love — and a teenage fortune teller — brought Middleton and her Prince Charming together. Even "Murder in the Red Barn" William thinks so.

Kinsley Glover, the man who played Middleton's love interest all those years ago, told ABC News that it’s "sort of a bit prophetic."

"Having watched that again now, you just sort of think, my God, that's quite odd, isn't it?" he continued. Yes Glover/William, we agree — it was her prophecy all along.

Watch the video starring Kate Middleton in full below