What were the Kevin Hart tweets that got him in trouble?

The comedian received major backlash after these tweets came to the surface.
By Molly Given
Published : December 07, 2018
Kevin Hart tweets

Hart stepped down as host of the 91st Academy Awards PHOTO: Getty 

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was recently announced as the host of the 91st Academy Awards. Hart, who is on tour at the moment in Australia was excited to take on the role until a slew of old homophobic tweets went viral. The tweets in question caused an outcry by many fans of the Academy Awards, the LGBTQ community and other celebrities as well. What were the Kevin Hart tweets that got him in trouble?

What were the Kevin Hart tweets that got him in trouble?

Kevin Hart tweets

"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," wrote Hart when he announced the news on Tuesday. The excitement was short lived after his incriminating tweets came to the surface. 

One of the now-deleted 2011 Kevin Hart tweets read "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay.'" Another from the year before had Hart calling someone's profile pic "a gay bill board for AIDS," and in 2009 the Night School star called someone a "fat faced fag" along with others using derogatory terms. 

After the Kevin Hart tweets re-surfaced there was a lot of backlash calling for Hart to step down as the host. GLAAD tweeted that they had reached out the ABC, the Academy and Hart's management to discuss his "anti-LGBTQ rhetoric." 

 

Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you....Have a beautiful day

The video only ignited more backlash, some from celebrities saying that the original Kevin Hart tweets were simply not okay. 

I know who I am & so do the people closest to me. #LiveLoveLaugh

"I chose to pass," Hart said. "The reason I passed because I've addressed this several times. I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I am who I am now versus who I was then. We feed into the Internet trolls and we reward them, I'm not going to do it, man. I'm going to be me, and stand my ground."

Soon after Hart announced he was stepping down from his role as the host and ironically, did apologize while doing so. 

