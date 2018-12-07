Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was recently announced as the host of the 91st Academy Awards. Hart, who is on tour at the moment in Australia was excited to take on the role until a slew of old homophobic tweets went viral. The tweets in question caused an outcry by many fans of the Academy Awards, the LGBTQ community and other celebrities as well. What were the Kevin Hart tweets that got him in trouble?

"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," wrote Hart when he announced the news on Tuesday. The excitement was short lived after his incriminating tweets came to the surface.

One of the now-deleted 2011 Kevin Hart tweets read "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay.'" Another from the year before had Hart calling someone's profile pic "a gay bill board for AIDS," and in 2009 the Night School star called someone a "fat faced fag" along with others using derogatory terms.

After the Kevin Hart tweets re-surfaced there was a lot of backlash calling for Hart to step down as the host. GLAAD tweeted that they had reached out the ABC, the Academy and Hart's management to discuss his "anti-LGBTQ rhetoric."

We’ve reached out to @ABCNetwork, @TheAcademy and @KevinHart4real’s management to discuss Kevin’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record as well as opportunities for positive LGBTQ inclusion on the Oscars stage. https://t.co/1Ho3raUaOz — GLAAD (@glaad) December 6, 2018

Soon after Hart posted an Instagram video reacting to all the negative feedback.

The video only ignited more backlash, some from celebrities saying that the original Kevin Hart tweets were simply not okay.

.@kevinhart4real you have a rare opportunity to take responsibility, teach people in this moment, & send a message to LGBTQ youth that they matter & deserve dignity & respect. You say you’ve grown. Show us. Make amends for hurtful things you've said & affirm LGBTQ people. https://t.co/saca7Oe0nS — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) December 7, 2018

Homophobia is not positivity. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 7, 2018

This is not good. A simple, authentic apology showing any bit of understanding or remorse would have been so simple. Like I tweeted a few weeks ago, Hollywood still has a real problem with gay men. On the surface it may not look like it. Underneath, it’s far more complicated. https://t.co/A64LsOjVc2 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2018

Hart posted another video soon after saying the Academy asked him to issue an apology or he would have to step down.

"I chose to pass," Hart said. "The reason I passed because I've addressed this several times. I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I am who I am now versus who I was then. We feed into the Internet trolls and we reward them, I'm not going to do it, man. I'm going to be me, and stand my ground."

Soon after Hart announced he was stepping down from his role as the host and ironically, did apologize while doing so.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018