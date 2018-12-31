Controversial comic Louis C.K. has once again put himself back into hot water with comments about a social issue. It hasn't even been a year since he admitted to allegations made by five women accusing him of sexual misconduct (he eventually apologized for abusing his power.) Then, the comedian burned bridges with major networks such as FX and HBO when they decided to cut ties with him. Now after emerging back up into the stand-up world, Louis C.K. has managed to insult Parkland shooting victims during his comedy routine.

Louis C.K. insults Parkland shooting survivors during his comedy routine

Audio surfaced of Louis C.K.'s show on Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island on YouTube this past Sunday. During his routine, he made controversial comments about the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that occurred on Valentines Day in Parkland, Florida.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” the 51-year-old said about the high school alum students who became vocal advocates for stricter gun control after the massacre occurred at their school. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot; you pushed some fat kid in the way! Now I gotta listen to you talking?”

But that wasn't all that was said; during another part of his routine, he also cracked jokes about gender identity. “They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as ‘they,’ ‘them’ because I identify as gender neutral,’” he said. “Oh, OK, OK. ‘You should address me as ‘there’ because I identify as a location, and the location is your mother’s c–t.’”

Once the audio surfaced, social media erupted with a lot of negative comments about the comedian. One Twitter user who addressed Louis C.K.'s comments was Jeremy Wein, Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum and podcast host. “17 people died at my high school, my friends brother watched his friends die in front of him. F–k you Louis,” Wein tweeted. “Seriously if you are a club in NYC still welcoming this POS into your room, f–k you too.”

He then tweeted, "I'm so glad my 2018 gets to end with a relitegation of the tragedy at my high school for some edge-lord comedy comeback bullsh*t. Louis CK isn't telling jokes, he is complaining he cant do and say whatever he wants".

Louis C.K. has not yet responded.