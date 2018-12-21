Performing at the Super Bowl in the past used to be a highly sought after position, but after the controversies surrounding NFL players kneeling to protest police brutality and racism during the National Anthem, many artists have been turning the normally coveted gig down. Maroon 5 is already set to headline the big game early next year, but there was some trouble finding another artist to perform with them, until now. Meek Mill tweeted out his opinion when he found out who was reportedly signed on to join Maroon 5 in performing at the Super Bowl this year.

Meek Mill does not want Travis Scott to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

It was recently announced that Sicko Mode rapper Travis Scott would be joining Maroon 5 during the halftime show of this NFL season's Super Bowl. Meek Mill took to Twitter to give his opinion on the matter. “For What?” Mill started off after he found out Scott agreed to perform. “He don’t need that he on fire already!” he explained. “Stay strong in this s–t!” The Dreams and Nightmares rapper also added later on “And don’t get it twisted I f–k wit Travis too!”

He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! December 20, 2018

Meek Mill has been a strong supporter of the movement started by Colin Kaepernick who caused a controversy when he began to kneel during the National Anthem at the start of an NFL game last year. Other players from various teams followed suit all protesting racism and police brutality. The kneeling caused many celebrities to follow suit as well and support the movement against wrong-doings and 31-year-old Meek Mill even penned a song about Capernick to show his support.

It's quite obvious that the rapper who was recently released from prison in April does not think Scott should perform at the show that will ultimately be viewed by more than 100 million people. Other celebrities showing solidarity to the movement started by Kaepernick includes Rihanna who turned down performing at the Super Bowl and Amy Schumer who has refused to be in any Super Bowl commercials.