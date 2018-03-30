1 month after announcing Congress run, 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash says never mind

Stacey Dash, best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy "Clueless," announced she was running for Congress last month. The official paperwork was signed on Feb. 26 — she planned on being a Republican representative for California’s 44th District (which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach). But, one month later, she’s changed her mind and is now withdrawing from the race.

"We need a comprehensive bi-partisan approach to homelessness, education, school safety, drug abuse and employment. These are human issues and they require partnerships not partisanship," Dash, 51, formerly wrote on her campaign website that is still active as of today. "I am not running as a celebrity. I am running as a resident of our 44th District and as a mother and citizen."

Right now, her Twitter bio still reads, "Running for Congress."

"I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live," Dash wrote in a statement to Cosmo Friday. "I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level."

She continued, "At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family."

Dash signed on with Fox News as a commentator in 2014, only to be dropped by the network in 2017. Dash's views — for instance, that Black History month should be eliminated — have deemed controversial.

"My political positions have often been labeled as controversial," Dash said in her statement to Cosmo, "but the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable by the government officials representing the 44th District."

"The people living here deserve better," Dash concluded. "I will continue to speak out about these and other problems facing this district, as well as the distractions that take the place of real change."

Dash tweeted out a statement on her withdrawal Friday afternoon, a few hours after Cosmo's report:

The statement, in full, was also posted to Dash's campaign website.