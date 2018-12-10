It's been an eventful year for Cardi B and Offset. The rapping power couple had their daughter Kulture earlier this year, encountered a few mishaps at fashion shows (looking at you Cardi) and recently announced they were separating last week. Now the I like it rapper mentioned that she and her ex are officially getting a divorce, but some fans are still wondering why. Why are Cardi B and Offset getting a divorce?

Why are Cardi B and Offset getting a divorce?

Cardi B announced the separation on an Instagram Live video last week “I learned a lot,” she said. “I ain’t really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot.”

Some people assumed the break up solely happened for publicity reasons. “I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity." Cardi said, "Think we want to put our life out there for what — what we gain from publicity? Nothing.” The songstress also added that 2018 had been one of the hardest years of her life. “You know, I feel like I got critiqued the most this year, my pregnancy, it was just extremely emotional, and I feel like a lot of bitches was trying me from left to right.”

The news about Cardi B and Offset shocked many fans, and speculation as to why the split happened was circulating. The Bodak Yellow rapper said they had simply “grew out of love.” But there were rumors of another woman in the mix as well. The woman, Summer Bunni even apologized to Cardi over social media as well.

"Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets," she said. "During the last 48 hours, I haven't enjoyed the social media frenzy. Not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y'all - Summer."

Summer also told TMZ that she has not "messed" with Offset since he had his baby, and she feels "ashamed" that she "didn't know how serious his marriage was."

Cardi then took the break-up a step further. At Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash, Cardi B shocked everyone by changing the lyrics to her song Motorsport that also featured Offset, “I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon’ get a divorce.” The original last line to the verse said: “Man, we should sell that porn.”

After the lyric change Offset tweeted that he missed his estranged wife. Perhaps it isn't completely over for Cardi B and Offset, but only time will tell.