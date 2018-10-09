Amber Rose carries a sign that reads "Wife a slut. We're more fun." at her 4th annual SlutWalk event in Los Angeles.

Amber Rose poses for photos at the 4th annual SlutWalk event on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Alexander Edwards and Amber Rose spotted together at the 4th annual SlutWalk event in Los Angeles California. The two are rumored to be in a relationship now.

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards pictured together at the 2018 SlutWalk event in Los Angeles.

Alexander Edwards is seen standing behind Amber Rose during the 4th annual SlutWalk event in Los Angeles.

Amber Rose and her new boyfriend Alexander Edwards get close at the club. Edwards recorded a video of the two kissing and posted it to his Instagram account. Watc the video here.

Is Amber Rose dating Alexander Edwards?

The latest Amber Rose dating rumor appears to connect the star with Def Jam Records exec Alexander Edwards.

A video emerged showing the 34-year-old model kissing Edwards. The kissing clip quickly went viral on Instagram and was reposted by several celebrity gossip sites. Edwards posted the video to his Instagram account on Monday.

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards get close

It appears that Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have known each other for at least three years because of the comment she left on his Instagram video post of them together kissing, claiming she wishes they could have been together since the first time they met in 2015.

According to TMZ, the two have been seeing each other for a few weeks now.

Edwards also attended Amber Rose’s recent Slutwalk event on Saturday and the two were spotted sneaking a smooch during the event.

Who is Alexander Edwards, Amber Rose's new boyfriend?

Alexander Edwards is from Oakland, California and is currently the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam records. According to Billboard, Alexander “AE” Edwards has been the assistant VP of A&R since April of this year.

TMZ notes that Edwards is best friends with Tyga and the two have known each other since Tyga and Blac Chyna were together.

What happened to Monte Morris?

If you’ve been keeping up with Amber Rose and who she’s been dating, she was recently seeing NBA star Monte Morris. When it was reported that Amber Rose was dating Morris, it appeared that the two were in a sweet relationship. They were spotted and about several times over the summer making things appear to be serious.

While it’s not clear what exactly happened to Monte Morris and Amber Rose, TMZ reports that sources say she dumped him. We’re not sure how Morris feels about the break-up, though. According to his Instagram account, the 23-year-old NBA baller appears to be focused on the upcoming season with the Denver Nuggets.